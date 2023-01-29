WATCH: Tyson Fury has a face-to-face meeting with Jake Paul ahead of his brother's boxing match

Tyson Fury is excited for his brother Tommy to finally box Jake Paul.

'TNT' and 'The Problem Child' have been booked on two prior occasions. In both of those matchups, the British star withdrew for varying reasons. Their first scheduled bout in December 2021 was postponed due to Fury suffering an injury.

They were then re-booked for a meeting the following August, but again, it wasn't meant to be. Their clash at Madison Square Garden in New York City was canceled due to Fury being unable to enter the United States due to visa issues. Luckily for them, Saudi Arabia has become one of the boxing capitals of the planet.

The country hosted Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 and is in the running to host the Ukrainian's meeting with Tyson Fury later this year. Earlier this week, it was announced that the country would also host Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul next month.

After all the postponements and cancelations, it seems Tyson Fury is excited for his brother to finally fight the YouTuber. The WBC Heavyweight Champion even met Paul earlier today and delivered a great promo:

“They’re both undefeated and whoever loses is pretty much f***ed... They’ve had a lot to say. It’s like me – if you speak a lot of s***, you’ve got to back it up. That’s it...now it’s time for the big boys to do it, let’s get it on. I’m excited.”

See his comments below:

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury arrive in the U.K.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will finally encounter each other face-to-face later tonight.

The two undefeated boxers are in the U.K. to attend Artur Beterbiev's title defense against Anthony Yarde later tonight. Given that Paul recently signed with ESPN, his arrival for the event makes sense.

Earlier today, they made their way to the arena, and it seemed they were ready to finally lock horns. Paul and Fury also released videos mocking each other.

While it was clearly a tongue-in-cheek moment for both, each man seems ready to battle next month in Saudi Arabia.

Watch Paul mocking Fury below:

