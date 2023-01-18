Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury boxing match date revealed by Ariel Helwani

According to Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will go down on February 25.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is a done deal for Feb. 25, per sources.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' have long been rivals despite never fighting in the boxing ring. The rivalry began in August 2021, when the younger brother of Tyson Fury fought on the undercard of the YouTuber's battle with Tyron Woodley.

Both men picked up victories that night and had a staredown following the event. While that seemed to be the start of a solid feud between the two undefeated boxers, few could've predicted what would happen next.

The pair were scheduled to fight in December 2021, but the Brit withdrew due to a rib injury. He was replaced by 'The Chosen One', who was defeated by Paul for a second time in a highlight-reel finish.

YouTube Boxing 🥊 @Youtube_Boxing_ Jake Paul KO’S Tyron Woodley in round 6 of their rematch.

Jake Paul KO’S Tyron Woodley in round 6 of their rematch.https://t.co/7Yv7bETame

Following Paul's victory, he and Fury were again booked against one another for a clash in August 2022 at Madison Square Garden. Due to his brother having an association with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan, Fury was denied entry into the United States, and the fight again fell apart.

Since then, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have continued to trade words and tease that they would indeed clash. Given Ariel Helwani's recent tweet, we might finally see the two undefeated stars collide.

Jake Paul reacts to KSI's callout

Jake Paul has been called out by so many high-profile names that it's hard to keep track anymore.

Over the weekend, KSI, who previously defeated Logan Paul in the ring in 2019, returned to face YouTuber FaZe Temperrr. 'The Nightmare' wound up picking up a first-round knockout victory in stunning fashion.

Following the stoppage win, the British star called out Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' has gone back and forth with the Watford native over the years, but they've yet to fight. That's seemingly been a theme in the YouTuber's career thus far.

On Twitter, the 6-0 professional boxer mocked his longtime rival's callout and stated that he is KSI's end goal. Meanwhile, Paul claimed to have bigger dreams of his own, including a date with Canelo Alvarez.

See Paul's tweets about the callout below:

Jake Paul @jakepaul I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me. I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.

It's worth noting that prior to the callout, the two were already in discussions to face off at the end of the year. Currently, Paul and KSI are reportedly aiming for a December clash, with both men taking one tune-up fight in the meantime.

Poll : 0 votes