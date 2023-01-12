YouTubers KSI and Jake Paul reportedly discussing December clash

KSI and Jake Paul are reportedly beginning negotiations for a December showdown.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Problem Child' have long dominated the crossover boxing space, but have yet to fight each other. It's not for lack of effort, however, as the two have gone back and forth over a possible fight for years.

The rivalry intensified after the Brit defeated Logan Paul in November 2019. However, 'The Maverick's' younger brother is yet to face the Watford native. Fans were hoping that this was the year that the two men would finally clash, given that the fight has been long in the making.

It seems that they will indeed get their wish. Michael Benson of TalkSport reported that both KSI and Jake Paul were in talks for a possible fight at the end of the year. Talks between the two sides are expected to intensify after the Brit's return on Saturday.

See Michael Benson's tweet about KSI/Paul below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn KSI vs Jake Paul negotiations have already begun for December. Jake has sent KSI a contract for a ten-round fight at 185lbs in UK. KSI's manager Mams Taylor said he spoke to Jake's business partner Nakisa Bidarian and will address contract after KSI vs Faze Temperrr on Saturday. KSI vs Jake Paul negotiations have already begun for December. Jake has sent KSI a contract for a ten-round fight at 185lbs in UK. KSI's manager Mams Taylor said he spoke to Jake's business partner Nakisa Bidarian and will address contract after KSI vs Faze Temperrr on Saturday.

The report comes at a good time for worried fans. Earlier this month, Jake Paul announced his intentions to compete in MMA in the PFL promotion. Despite turning his full focus to fighting in the new sport, it seems he hasn't forgotten about his longtime rival.

Who is KSI fighting in his return this weekend?

KSI will headline Misfits Boxing 4 against Faze Temper this Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view.

'The Nightmare' has been out of action since August when he fought for the first time since his 2019 win over Logan Paul. The British star was initially slated to face Alex Wassabi, but his opponent withdrew.

Little did the YouTuber know that would be the beginning of his issues with finding an opponent. Nonetheless, he made his return in August against not just one, but two opponents. KSI wound up knocking out Swarmz and Luis Alcatraz Pineda to win two fights, in one night.

Following a pair of victories, he was slated to face Dillon Danis. 'El Jefe' famously crashed the weigh-ins for Misfits Boxing 3 and threw coffee at the YouTuber, setting the stage for a high-profile boxing match.

Sadly, the Bellator welterweight wound up pulling out of the fight. As a result, Thomas Oliveira, also known as Faze Temper, has been given the short-notice main event.

The gaming YouTuber was previously scheduled to compete on the card. However, his opponent wasn't revealed and it wasn't going to be until fight day. As a result of his new matchup, that reveal won't come to fruition.

