KSI calls out Jake Paul following knockout win alongside British heavyweight contender

During an Instagram video with Derek Chisora, KSI once again called out Jake Paul.

'The Nightmare' returned to action last Saturday night on DAZN pay-per-view. While the British star was initially slated to face Dillon Danis, 'El Jefe' wound up pulling out of the bout.

As a result, Thomas Oliveira, also known as 'FaZe Temperrr', got the nod for the main event. While the Brazilian was coming off an impressive knockout over 'Overtflow' in November, he wouldn't show the same power at Misfits Boxing 4.

In the main event that took place last Saturday night in the UK, KSI easily knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round. Clips of the knockout quickly went viral on social media, with high-profile names such as UFC star Stephen Thompson giving him credit for the finish.

Another fighter who was impressed by the finish was Derek Chisora. 'Del Boy' is coming off a knockout loss to Tyson Fury last month but seemed to be in high spirits at the YouTube-based boxing event.

Following the finish, Chisora and the YouTuber took a video together. There, 'The Nightmare' called out Jake Paul yet again, exclaiming in the clip:

"I did it! A beautiful KO, I got it baby! Yo, Jake Paul I'm coming! S*** boy!"

Jake Paul reacts to KSI knocking out FaZe Temperrr

While many were impressed by KSI's knockout, Jake Paul seemingly wasn't.

'The Problem Child' and 'The Nightmare' have long been at odds as the two biggest names to emerge from the celebrity boxing scene. Despite being rivals for years, they've yet to clash.

However, both men have stated that 2023 is the year in which they will finally lock horns. Furthermore, the two sides are reportedly in talks for a clash in the winter. Both Paul and KSI have committed to taking on at least one fight prior to their high-profile matchup.

Following his knockout win over FaZe Temperrr, the British star once again called to face his longtime foe. On Twitter, Jake Paul also released several tweets mocking 'The Nightmare', stating that he knows that the fight with himself will be the peak of the latter's career.

Paul has dreams of facing names such as Canelo Alvarez and one day possibly becoming a legitimate boxing champion.

Jake Paul @jakepaul I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me. I love when KSI wins because it gives him more confidence for him to actually get in the ring with me.

