Has Jake Paul signed a contract with NFL team Cleveland Browns?

Jake Paul recently stated his desire to play in the NFL after retiring from boxing.

The professional boxer, who recently appeared on Logan Paul's podcast IMPAULSIVE, mentioned his desire to get into American football and play for the Cleveland Browns once he hangs up his gloves.

Speaking to Logan Paul and Mike Majlak about his wish to become an NFL superstar, 'The Problem Child' said:

"I want to go to NFL after this, like legitimately just to play like safely and just deck people... I swear to god "Legitimately, just to play safety and deck people. I swear to god. I'm about to bring hella ratings to whatever team I'm on." Upon asked which team he'd like to play for, Paul replied: "S**t, the Browns".

Paul has made no secret of his love for the Cleveland Browns, wearing the team's jersey and even sporting orange gloves for his fights.

Given his passion for the Cleveland-based team and the sport, it is reasonable to expect the professional boxer to participate in the sport. However, no official statements have been made regarding the boxer's entry into the NFL or signing a contract with the Cleveland Browns.

Stephen Espinoza believes Jake Paul is more serious about boxing than he is given credit for

Stephen Espinoza recently praised Jake Paul for his contribution to the sport of boxing. Espinoza, who serves as the working president of Showtime, had the following to say on MMA Fighting:

"This isn't all about Jake Paul. This is about Jake doing his events but also he has a desire to cover Jake Paul fans into boxing fans."

Stephen Espinoza also discussed why he and Showtime were pleased with Jake Paul and why they decided to invest in him in the long haul.

"He [Jake Paul] has a love for the sport, he has followed what we do, he has followed All Access, he can tell you what that show is about. He has studied this and therefore he takes it very seriously and that was the last piece of puzzle for us, you know and that point it was a no brainer"

Watch Stephen Espinoza's full interview with MMAFightingonSBN below:

Stay tuned to see what's next for Jake Paul and a potential future career in professional football.

