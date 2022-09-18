Eddie Hearn says there can be a fourth fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin - 'You can do it seven. eight, nine times' 

Eddie Hearn believes that tonight might not be the last time Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fight.

At the T-Mobile Arena on DAZN pay-per-view later today, the two champions will face off for the third time. Their two prior occasions in 2017 and 2018, were both 'Fight of the Year' contenders and 12-round slugfests.

Their first encounter was a good fight that saw 'GGG' put in some phenomenal work. Many fans and pundits believe that Golovkin deserved the victory after the 12-round contest. Instead, the bout ended in a split draw.

With a result like that, the two men had to run it back. Their rematch was originally scheduled for May the following year. It was postponed after Alvarez tested positive for steroids. After serving a suspension, the second clash took place in September.

Again, the bout was a back-and-forth war. This time, however, Alvarez made some big adjustments and wound up winning the contest by majority decision. Four years later, the two champions are ready to go at it once again.

Ahead of the trilogy bout, many fans believe it'll be the last time that Alvarez and Golovkin fight each other. But Eddie Hearn isn't as convinced. In an interview with DAZN, he stated:

"The thing is with this fight, you could do it seven, eight, nine times. I mean, but you know a draw and two Canelo Alvarez victories, you're kind of done. But it's the closeness of the fights, and it will be a close fight."

Will Canelo Alvarez beat Gennadiy Golovkin?

Most fans, pundits, and oddsmakers believe Canelo Alvarez will beat Gennadiy Golovkin later tonight.

Their first two outings in 2017 and 2018 were quite close. However, a lot can change in four years. The two champions are in much different places today than they were back then.

'GGG' wasn't even in his physical prime back in 2018, and he's much more shopworn today. He's seemingly slowed down, which would make sense for anyone that's turned 40 years old. Furthermore, he's taken a lot of damage in his recent fights.

Alvarez is in his physical prime and has dominated most of his recent contests. That was until his most recent loss to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year, which took place at 175-pounds. In the trilogy with Golovkin, he's returning to super middleweight, where he's dominated.

For these reasons, Canelo Alvarez is a huge favorite to win their trilogy bout tonight. However, if there's a fighter who can pull off an upset and beat father time once again, it's Golovkin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far