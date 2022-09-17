Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3: Latest betting odds and fight prediction

The long-running rivalry between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will see its next and possibly final chapter unfold at the T-Mobile Arena tonight.

Alvarez and Golovkin have fought each other on two previous occasions, with both fights being extremely close. Their 2017 matchup ended in a controversial draw while their 2018 rematch was won by the Mexican via majority decision.

The highly anticipated trilogy will see the Mexican put his undisputed super-middleweight championship on the line against Golovkin, who is coming off an impressive win over Ryota Murata earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Canelo Alvarez is coming off a decision loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol in his move up to the light heavyweight division.

That said, the undisputed super middleweight championship match is just hours away and the latest betting odds are massively in favor of Alvarez. Based on the current odds in Caesars Sportsbook, the Mexican is a -500 favorite, while Golovkin is a +380 underdog.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3 prediction

Alvarez will be looking to go back to winning ways when he takes on Gennadiy Golovkin later today. In the process, he will also be hopeful of putting an end to this rivalry and move on to a possible rematch against Dmitry Bivol.

However, Gennadiy Golovkin is motivated to prove that he is the better fighter between the two with a win over his arch nemesis. Their previous fights have been extremely competitive but this time around, it might be a different story altogether.

Gennadiy Golovkin is now 40 years old and has not faced the level of opposition Alvarez has fought in recent times. While Golovkin most certainly looked impressive in his TKO win over Ryota Murata, beating the Mexican, who has been more active, will not be an easy task.

To make the fight even more eventful, the two have shown some real disregard for each other in the build-up to the trilogy. That said, as things stand right now, the younger and closer-to-peak Canelo Alvarez should be able to get the job done later tonight.

Final Prediction: Canelo Alvarez via TKO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far