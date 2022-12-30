Heavyweight legend claims he'd have broken Tyson Fury's ribs inside the boxing ring

Riddick Bowe believes that he would have defeated Tyson Fury in his prime.

'Big Daddy' is one of the greatest heavyweights to ever lace up the gloves. Bowe spent his prime as one of the faces of the 1990s, arguably the greatest time for heavyweight boxing.

The reason why the decade is considered the greatest has to do with how the best fought the best. For his part, Bowe fought some of the best names of his era, holding knockout victories over Evander Holyfield, Michael Dokes, Pinklon Thomas, and more.

One of the biggest tools to Bowe's success was his size and frame. Standing at 6'5 and holding an 81-inch reach, several struggled with the legend's size. It's safe to say that Tyson Fury wouldn't have that problem, but Bowe isn't worried.

In a recent interview with iD Boxing, Riddick Bowe discussed a dream matchup between himself and Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion opined that heavyweights such as 'The Gypsy King' couldn't compete with legends from the past.

Along with that, 'Big Daddy' predicted that he would break the Brit's ribs. In the interview, Bowe stated:

"I just know that the new heavyweights couldn't deal with the old heavyweights. If you have it in your head that you're going to do it your way and not the trainer's way, how are you going to get things done? They aren't listening... The thing is, if [Fury gets] jerky-jerky with me, I’m going to pop him and guys aren’t doing that. If they did it, they would beat him. I’d have jabbed him; then I’d have stepped in and broken a rib or two."

See his comments below (24:00):

Who will Tyson Fury fight next?

While Riddick Bowe might have his feelings about Tyson Fury, 'The Gypsy King' has a shot at making history next time out.

The Brit is coming off a knockout win over Derek Chisora earlier this month. With that in mind, Fury could put his rivalry with 'Del Boy' to rest and focus on an undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk next.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now at contract stages of negotiations, targeted for early March, Frank Warren has revealed: "I'm quite confident we can get it on, but it's gotta be signed. We are moving in the right direction, we have got a contract being issued." [ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now at contract stages of negotiations, targeted for early March, Frank Warren has revealed: "I'm quite confident we can get it on, but it's gotta be signed. We are moving in the right direction, we have got a contract being issued." [ @IFLTV ‼️ Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is now at contract stages of negotiations, targeted for early March, Frank Warren has revealed: "I'm quite confident we can get it on, but it's gotta be signed. We are moving in the right direction, we have got a contract being issued." [@IFLTV]

The pair are currently expected to face off early next year, with a date in the Middle East being likely. While the matchup will crown the winner as the best heavyweight on the planet, there are also historical stakes.

Becoming an undisputed champion is difficult, to put it mildly. It's even harder to do in the heavyweight division, as nobody has accomplished the feat since Lennox Lewis did it two decades ago.

