WWE reportedly wants Tyson Fury for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 despite Irish mob links controversy

WWE seemingly has some big plans for Tyson Fury, but they might not happen.

'The Gypsy King' is fresh off his knockout victory over Derek Chisora earlier this month. With the win, he moved to 3-0 in his series with 'Del Boy', and he moved one step closer to heavyweight unification with Oleksandr Usyk.

Following the bout earlier this month, the two heavyweight champions had a face-off in the middle of the ring. The face-off between the two quickly went viral, and Usyk's manager, as well as Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, confirmed that the two have agreed to fight next.

As of now, the only hangup with the matchup appears to be the location and the date. Due to legal issues involving Tyson Fury, the United States seems to be off the list of potential site options. Earlier this year, he was barred from entering the country due to links with Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

Despite that, WWE is still interested in working with the champion, according to a report from The Sun. The report states that the professional wrestling company planned for Fury to work at their Royal Rumble event next month, with a follow-up match at WrestleMani 39.

Sadly, due to Tyson Fury's ongoing legal issues, those plans remain a long shot.

Has Tyson Fury worked with the WWE in the past?

The report from The Sun is likely accurate, given Tyson Fury's close relationship with WWE.

In 2019, 'The Gypsy King' made his debut, having a staredown with Braun Strowman on an episode of Smackdown. Following that, the pair had a match at their Crown Jewel pay-per-view event in October, with Fury getting the win.

While he was clearly raw as a wrestler, the Brit still seemed to be a good fit for the world of professional wrestling. Reports later stated that Fury was planning for a match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, but they were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three years on from his first appearance, Tyson Fury made his WWE return at Clash at the Castle earlier this year. He made an appearance during the main event featuring the aforementioned McIntrye and Roman Reigns.

Following the conclusion of the match, the WBC Heavyweight Champion led the crowd into singing American Pie. Fury has sung the song after several of his own fights and wanted to lead professional wrestling fans in the tradition.

Mujtaba @Mujjy1210 Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre singing American Pie after #WWECASTLE went off the air Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre singing American Pie after #WWECASTLE went off the air https://t.co/AlisIudSVO

