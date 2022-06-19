Here's why Tyson Fury is prevented from entering the United States

Tyson Fury has reportedly been denied entry into the United States due to his business ties to Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

'The Gypsy King' has known the controversial figure for years now. The main reason being that while Kinahan is accused of being a drug trafficker and mobster, he also has his hands involved in boxing.

The 44-year-old was a noted fan of the sport and helped form the promotional team MTK Global back in 2017. Kinahan was the main backer of the company until its closure earlier this year. He's also worked with other companies such as Top Rank and Probellum.

However, Kinahan took a big hit earlier this year. He and many members of his alleged criminal family have been banned from the United States due to being accused of drug trafficking. Now, many associates of the Irishman are being denied entry to the country as well. As reported by Nicola Tallant, Tyson Fury is one of those who will not be allowed in the U.S. for the time being.

Fury is far from the first figure to be denied entry to the country due to his ties with Daniel Kinahan, but he's by far the most high-profile. While he may not be as tied to Kinahan as others who have worked with the controversial promoter, the two have been public about their friendship for a while.

Tyson Fury has been friends with Daniel Kinahan for years

Fury and Kinahan became friends years ago, and both haven't been shy about showing that to the world. The two men have shared images on social media of them hanging out and having fun over the years.

It's clear that while 'The Gypsy King' isn't involved in the possibly illegal activities that Kinahan is tied to, the two have worked together in the boxing world. According to Fury, the Irishman was one of the main figures behind the scenes who helped build a fight with Anthony Joshua in 2020.

The fight famously fell apart and didn't end up happening. However, Fury still thanked Kinahan for his role in the fight.

Watch Tyson Fury's video thanking Daniel Kinahan below:

MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN. 🏻 🏻 god bless It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR, I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN.🏻 god bless It’s official FURY VS JOSUAR AGREED FOR NEXT YEAR, I got to smash @bronzebomber first then I’ll annihilate @anthonyfjoshua #WEARESPARTANS MASSIVE THANKS TO DANIEL KINNERHAN FOR MAKING THIS HAPPEN.🙏🏻👍🏻 god bless https://t.co/18FfVKfCax

