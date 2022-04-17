Who is Daniel Kinahan, the MMA and boxing adviser thanked by Mounir Lazzez at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad?

Daniel Kinahan is a notorious crime syndicate boss and an alleged puppeteer figure in the world of boxing and MMA.

Kinahan is also the co-founder of MTK Global, a management and events promotion company representing around 250 combat athletes.

The Irish gang boss recently became the subject of headlines after the United States government imposed financial sanctions on him on April 11. Under the sanctions announced by the US authorities, Kinahan and six other men – including his father and brother – were named, effectively blocking them from conducting any transaction through the US banking system.

On top of that, a reward of $5 million has been offered to anyone who has information that leads to Kinahan's arrest or conviction.

Last year, boxing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury caused quite a stir when he credited Kinahan for brokering a deal that led to the Anthony Joshua fight. The outcry only waned when MTK Global denied involvement with Kinahan, insisting that the infamous figure had stepped away from his role with the company. Fury vs. Joshua was later canceled for a different reason nonetheless.

However, a BBC Panorama documentary titled 'Boxing and the Mob' revealed that Kinahan has been operating in the shadows and remained an influential figure in combat sports. The team behind the documentary was reportedly threatened after the airing of their expose.

Mounir Lazzez shouts out Daniel Kinahan at UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2

UFC welterweight Mounir Lazzez found himself in hot water after shouting out Daniel Kinahan during his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. After his unanimous decision victory over Ange Loosa, the Tunisian caused controversy by saying:

"I would love to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan, without him I would never be the man who I am today and my career at this point. Thanks a lot."

#UFCVegas51 I would love to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan, without him I would never be the man who I am today... I would love to thank my coaches and my brother Daniel Kinahan, without him I would never be the man who I am today...#UFCVegas51 https://t.co/WwfqFuujv5

During the post-fight presser, MMA journalist Al Dawson pressed Lazzez regarding his controversial comments. Dawson asked Lazzez what his motives were for giving credit to the wanted fugitive, but the fighter insisted that he knew nothing about the sanctions on Kinahan.

