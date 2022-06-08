Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez: Preview and prediction

Hiroto Kyoguchi and Esteban Bermudez will clash this Friday night for the WBA (Super) Light Flyweight Championship. The bout will take place at the Arena Coliseo in Mexico City.

Kyoguchi is the overwhelming favourite going into the contest with a record of 15-0, including 10 wins coming via knockout.

The Japanese star is coming off a less than stellar performance against Axel Aragon Vega back in 2021. The current WBA beltholder was marginally losing on the judges' cards before his opponent suffered a hand injury that allowed him to gain a stoppage victory in the 5th round.

Watch the fight highlights between Kyoguchi and Vega:

Regardless, Hiroto Kyoguchi is highly touted as one of Japan's next boxing stars and has won the majority of his fights with ease. The 28 year old became a world champion in only his eighth fight when he beat Jose Argumedo for the IBF Mini Flyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Bermudez boasts a less impressive record of 14 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. The 5'7 boxer was knocked out in the first round back in 2015 against Francisco Perez Cardenas.

However, the Mexican showcased heart and phenomenal punching power in his most recent bout against Carlos Canizales. He captured the WBA (Regular) Light Flyweight Championship by stopping his previously unbeaten opponent in the sixth round, despite being down on all three scorecards.

Watch the full fight between Bermudez and Canizales:

Hiroto Kyoguchi vs. Esteban Bermudez - who wins?

Hiroto Kyoguchi is likely to win the fight against Bermudez by stoppage in the middle to late rounds.

The Tokyo-based boxer has defeated fighters with significantly better resumes in the past, including Vince Paras, Tanawat Nakoon and Carlos Buitrago. Therefore, Bermudez is unlikely to provide anything that Kyoguchi has not already seen before.

At 5'7, Bermudez is noticeably taller than the 5'4 Kyoguchi which may allow him to experience some success if he decides to box on the back foot. Nonetheless, Kyoguchi likes to come forward and will have no issues applying pressure on his larger opponent. He also likes to throw shots to the body which will be easier for him to target due to Bermudez height and reach advantage.

