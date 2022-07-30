How good is Floyd Mayweather as a boxing promoter?

Floyd Mayweather has established himself as not only one of the best boxers of all-time, but also as a great boxing promoter too. After getting off to a blistering start in his boxing career, 'Money' decided to get his hands involved in the promotional business.

Mayweather eventually decided to become a free agent and left the Top Rank promotion to pursue his desire. 'Money' founded his own promotional entity in 2007 called Mayweather Promotions.

After becoming a free agent, Floyd Mayweather started to promote his own events. Because of that move, the boxer was able to leverage himself in business dealings like no one that has ever appeared in the sport.

Just a year after taking control of his events, Floyd Mayweather went on to earn $25 million from his fight against Oscar De La Hoya, making his path to building a fortune very clear.

Showtime's Stephen Espinoza once suggested that Mayweather had "outperformed" from a promotional standpoint, giving 'Money' credit for his unmatched success inside and outside the ring.

Espinoza said (h/t B/R):

"It has paid off far beyond what we had originally hoped for. Floyd’s level of commitment to elevating our programming and network isn't something that we anticipated. He’s outperformed from a promotional standpoint and from his visibility on the network. The financial aspect is an absolute success. There’s not a fighter out there today that even comes close to the types of numbers that he generates.’’

Floyd Mayweather was rapidly building his fortune after becoming a free agent, and everybody knew he was on to something. Nearly ten years after becoming a free agent and starting his own promotion, Mayweather cashed in on the biggest payday of his life in 2017 in his bout against Conor McGregor (which was also his last fight as a pro-boxer).

The fight sold 4.4 million PPV-buys and helped him bring even more success to his company. Now, five years after hanging up his own gloves, he has worked tirelessly to build the brand of Mayweather Promotions.

The company currently has 20 fighters signed to it, including the likes of arguably the biggest name in boxing right now: Gervonta Davis.The company even helped Devin Haney at one point in his career.

Has Floyd Mayweather made Mayweather Promotions the biggest promotional company?

Floyd Mayweather is determined to make Mayweather Promotions the biggest name in the business, and he has managed to do that — to an extent. The company has consistently put on successful events, which has helped the cause.

Moreover, the current roster signed to the company consists of some of the most talented boxers in the sport. All of this has helped Mayweather Promotions become one of the leading promotional entities in the world.

