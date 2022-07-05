"I still got all my money" - Floyd Mayweather on why boxers like Gervonta Davis should follow his example

Floyd Mayweather recently spoke about his many businesses and his management of fighters such as Gervonta Davis. Mayweather claimed that fighters should follow him as, with him, they can make record-breaking numbers.

About Gervonta Davis , Floyd Mayweather said:

“In this era, people are constantly stealing the fights, so his [Davis’] numbers are great for this era... I am proud of these fighters but I got to wake these fighters up. It's all about waking these fighters up, there is not a better team to be with than Floyd Mayweather and Al Haymon. If you need record breaking numbers, you need both.”

Gervonta Davis is undoubtedly a star. In his last fight against Rolando Romero, he sold out the Barclays Center. The venue has a capacity of 16,000 for boxing events. The fight reportedly did around 300,000 PPV buys in the United States, generating in excess of $20million in revenue.

'Money' Mayweather, undoubtedly one of the biggest stars and names in boxing, believes it is because of his influence.

Floyd Mayweather has amassed a huge fortune

‘Money’ Mayweather had an immensely successful professional boxing career and retired with a record of 50-0. Since his retirement, Mayweather has continued to make money in the ring by competing in exhibition bouts against a variety of opponents including MMA fighters and YouTubers.

Speaking about his successes outside of the ring, Mayweather said:

“I work smart and I don’t work hard. I still got all my money and I am still making powerful moves. I still got my gym, I still got my yacht, I still got all my mansions, I still got all 42 of my houses, I still got all my buildings in New York. When I say something, it is what it is. I don’t care about having the Mayweather name, there's so much stuff I own out here in the world, so many different clubs, so many different buildings, people don’t even know."

As well as his in-ring success, Mayweather has multiple business ventures and has even dabbled in NFTs on multiple occasions.

