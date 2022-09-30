How many fights did Muhammad Ali win?

Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as the best boxer to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. In a career that lasted over two decades, he fought in a total of 61 fights and won 56 of them, with 37 victories coming by way of knockout.

Ali started training in boxing at the age of 12. Just six years into his training, the legendary boxer went on to win a gold medal at the 1960 Olympic Games at the age of 18. He turned professional the same year.

Muhammad Ali's professional career was nothing short of iconic. Ali was a true champion who never backed out from any challenge. He knew that to be great, he needed to stay active inside the ring and welcome every challenge with open arms. From 1970 to 1975, the former heavyweight champion fought 22 times.

These weren't easy fights by any means. Ali fought and won against some of the best during that time, including Jerry Quarry, Ken Norton, George Foreman, and Joe Frazier.

Muhammad Ali's grandson is set to make his PFL debut

The Ali family name is set to carry on in the world of combat sports as another of the legendary boxer's grandsons, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is set to make his MMA debut at the PFL World Championships.

It is worth noting that Biaggio Ali Walsh is the older brother of Nico Ali Walsh, who carries the Ali family name in the world of boxing. The 24-year-old will fight in the opening bout of the prelim card for the PFL World Championships set to take place at Madison Square Garden in November.

Biaggio Ali Walsh took to Instagram to announce the same. While suggesting that he can't wait to continue the fighting tradition that runs through his family, the grandson of Muhammad Ali said:

"I am more than blessed and grateful to announce that I will continue my amateur and pro career with the PFL! God is great and I can’t wait to continue the tradition of fighting that runs through my family"

Take a look at his post below:

