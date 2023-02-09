'I'm used to his behavior" - Jake Paul goes off on Tommy Fury for no showing press conference

Jake Paul is planning on punishing Tommy Fury for the disrespect he's been shown.

'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' are slated to headline an ESPN+ pay-per-view event later this month in Saudi Arabia. While this will be the first time Paul and Fury share the ring, it won't be for a lack of effort.

The pair have been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions, with the Brit withdrawing from both of them. Their first scheduled bout for December 2021 saw Fury pull out due to injury, while their booking the following August saw the fight canceled due to visa issues.

While Tommy Fury is barred from entering the United States as of now, that's alright, as they've found a new location in Saudi Arabia to compete. Sadly, the Brit doesn't want to focus on much else other than the matchup itself, which led to controversy this morning.

Earlier today, the British star no-showed a press conference for his fight with Jake Paul. To his credit, the YouTuber decided to continue with the presser anyways, where he blasted Fury. He stated:

"[I'm not annoyed], I'm used to his behavior at this point. He's unprofessional, he's a flake, he's not a serious businessman, he's not a serious fighter, and I'm going to prove that... He's going to have to pay for all the times he's pulled out, and all the business people he screwed over. It's disrespectful."

See his comments in the video below:

Jake Paul has staredown with Derek Chisora at press conference

Luckily for Jake Paul, Derek Chisora was in attendance earlier today.

'The Problem Child' has had an unorthodox career to put it lightly, and today is one of the biggest examples of that. Despite being viewed as an unprofessional YouTuber, he wasn't the one who no-showed the presser.

Instead, it was the brother of the heavyweight champion and a legitimate prospect, Tommy Fury, who did exactly that. While Paul was likely slighted by the whole experience, he was still able to put on a show for fans and the media.

Part of the show came at the end, with heavyweight contender Chisora. 'Del Boy' was in attendance at the event for some reason. While it's not known why Chisora was at the press conference, Paul likely felt happy that he was.

At the end of the press conference, the heavyweight contender and YouTuber-turned-boxer had a light-hearted face-off.

See the video below:

