"I'm willing to bet" - Derek Chisora reacts to Jake Paul's back and forth with Carl Froch

Derek Chisora believes Jake Paul would defeat Carl Froch if the two ever share the ring.

'The Problem Child' is expected to return to the ring this Saturday night on ESPN pay-per-view. Standing opposite the YouTuber in Saudi Arabia will be a fellow undefeated prospect, Tommy Fury. 'TNT' has long been at odds with the YouTuber, but that's not who he's been focused on this week. Instead, Paul has been trading words with Carl Froch.

'The Cobra' has long been a critic of the influencer but has been retired since his 2014 rematch with George Groves. In a Twitter post, Paul challenged Froch to fight his last opponent, Anderson Silva. If he wins, the two could fight in the future.

So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK. Carl Froch mad because I made more in 1 year than he made his whole career. You want the payday. I get it.So let’s do this, fight Anderson Silva @SpiderAnderson on my next card & if you get lucky & beat him, then we can step in the ring & you make your career payday. LMK.

While the Brit has shown little sign of ending his retirement, Derek Chisora believes that if the two fight, Jake Paul will win. In a recent interview with IFL TV, 'Del Boy' previewed the matchup and admitted he expects Carl Froch to easily lose.

The heavyweight contender would also be willing to bet a lot of money on the matchup. In the interview, Chisora stated:

"Carl Froch should go in there, get beaten up and get his cheque. He would beat Carl Froch, he would beat Carl Froch. I'm willing to bet £200,000 that Carl Froch would get his ass dealt with. I'm being 100% serious."

Watch his comments in the video below:

youtu.be/dsQ_1UiAAR0 Full interview from @IFLTV as Derek Chisora claims he's willing to bet £200,000 on Jake Paul to beat Carl Froch. Full interview from @IFLTV as Derek Chisora claims he's willing to bet £200,000 on Jake Paul to beat Carl Froch.youtu.be/dsQ_1UiAAR0

Will Carl Froch fight Jake Paul?

While Carl Froch isn't interested in fighting Anderson Silva, he would be willing to hear Jake Paul out. 'The Cobra' has been retired since he knocked out George Groves in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium nearly a decade ago. Since then, the former champion has seemed disinterested in ending his retirement. After all, who could blame him?

Froch had a storybook retirement, being able to defeat his longtime foe in an incredible fight in front of thousands of his countrymen. That being said, he would be willing to look at a fight with Jake Paul.

In a lengthy video posted to social media, the former champion admitted that if 'The Problem Child' could defeat Tommy Fury, he'd consider fighting him. In the video, Froch stated:

"In case you didn't know, my last fight was at Wembley Stadium in front of 80,000 fans. So, I won't be fighting the MMA legend Anderson Silva on your undercard, I've got too much respect for him...If by some miracle you beat Tommy Fury, then I'll listen to you. Until then, don't talk about me in the same league as you."

See his comments below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul: “When this right hand lands on your chin, it will put you into f***ing orbit.”



Carl Froch fires back at Jake Paul: "When this right hand lands on your chin, it will put you into f***ing orbit."

