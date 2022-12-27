Andrew Tate is the latest to attack Logan Paul over scamming his fans.

'The Maverick' is an interesting figure in the boxing community. While he, alongside KSI, helped bring YouTubers into the sport, he's never won a fight and is admittedly focused on leaving the ring.

Well, leave the boxing ring anyway. Paul is currently a successful professional wrestler with WWE and has admitted that his time in boxing could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Beyond the boxing ring, the YouTuber is also a successful businessman, having created a PRIME hydration drink with his former rival, KSI. However, not all of Paul's business ventures are going so well at the moment.

Earlier this week, YouTuber Coffeezilla brought Logan Paul's possible scamming of fans to light. A noted fan of Crypto as well as NFTs, the YouTuber might've been paid a fair bit of money to promote products that were a bit volatile, considering they were Cryptocurrency.

Given that most of the internet is attacking the YouTuber over this, it seems that Andrew Tate has decided to give his take. During a video he published on Twitter, the former kickboxer stated:

"I was offered endless money to sell my soul. I didn't do it because I didn't like the idea of a kid who really believed in me and is a fan of mine, buying a crypto because I said it's going to go up... I don't do none of that, I don't do anything."

"I rejected the offers @loganpaul took. They offered me hundreds of millions and I said no."

Will Andrew Tate fight again?

Despite being a kickboxer, Andrew Tate is heavily involved in the YouTube boxing scene. Likely thanks to his controversial comments, as well as his 'Hustlers University scam,' 'Cobra' is a divisive figure. In boxing, though, that is only a positive thing, as controversy breeds attention in combat sports.

For that reason, several YouTubers, including Logan Paul, KSI, and Jake Paul, have all called to fight Tate. While 'The Maverick' pitched an MMA fight, 'The Nightmare' stated that the kickboxer turned down a fight with him for January.

Jake Paul coming face-to-face with Andrew Tate today ahead of a potential fight between them which Jake has said is in negotiations…





Lastly, 'The Problem Child' seems to stand the best chance at getting Andrew Tate into the boxing ring. The pair released a face-off video last month that quickly went viral on social media, and noted that they are in discussions to fight.

Currently, the fight between the two is not official, and it might not come to fruition. Earlier this month, Tate opined that he and Jake Paul likely won't end up fighting.

Andrew Tate on a potential fight vs Jake Paul: "I don't think me and Jake Paul are going to fight. There's a lot of negotiations behind the scenes, it's not a simple process."

