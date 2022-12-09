"I think Joe gives me a tougher fight than Usyk": Tyson Fury hails Joe Joyce 

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury claims fellow British heavyweight Joe Joyce would be a tougher fight for him than Oleksandyr Usyk.

Speaking to The Sun about the comparison between the two heavyweights and who could be a tougher opponent for him, the British heavyweight champion said:

"People have been asking me all night, ‘Who is a tougher fight, Usyk or Joyce?’ And in my opinion, Usyk is the slicker boxer, but Joe Joyce is The Juggernaut, and I think Joe gives me a tougher fight than Usyk, 100 percent.

"Big Joe, 6’7', and 19-and-a-half stone like a juggernaut coming forward at me, trying to smash me to pieces. Or Usyk trying to steal a jab, running around the ring, trying to nick a point here and there"

Boxing in Manchester - (L)Joe Joyce vs. (R)Joseph Parker (Image credits: Getty Images)

Joe Joyce is coming off the back of a KO win over Tyson Fury’s regular sparring partner and New Zealander heavyweight Joseph Parker. Joyce is currently undefeated and holds the WBO interim title. “The Juggernaut” has notable wins over Daniel Dubois, Carlos Takam and Christian Hammer. As per Boxrec, the British Heavyweight Fighter is ranked #6 in the world and #3 in the UK.

Fury vs. Joyce at Wembley?

Joe Joyce and Oleksandyr Usyk were both ringside for Tyson Fury’s clash with Derek Chisora at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Post-fight, Tyson Fury turned his attention to WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO Heavyweight champion Oleksandyr Usyk and called him out for a fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship. Here's what the WBC Champion said:

“Where’s Oleksandyr Usyk? The rabbit. Usyk, you’re next you lil bitch! You’re next!”

Thereafter, Olympic Silver medalist Joe Joyce stepped into the ring to throw his name into the hat for a potential bout with Fury, to which he replied:

“I’ll tell you what Joe, I’m the only one who calls your name out. Everybody else is scared of ya! So if this lil rabbit don’t want it and it can’t be made, let’s me and you, my brother, do Wembley, C’mon big Joe!”

Going by the post-fight interview, if 'The Gypsy King''s undisputed title fight with Usyk falls through, Fury will more than likely face Joe Joyce at Wembley Stadium instead.

Check out the full post-fight interview below:

