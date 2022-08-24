"I will not be fighting October 29th" - Dillian Whyte dismisses recent speculation regarding his return

Dillian Whyte has slammed recent speculation that he could return to the ring in two months' time. Despite reports that he could make his comeback on October 29, Whyte felt the need to set the record straight.

Per boxing journo Michael Benson, Whyte said:

"I will not be fighting October 29th, it's bulls***. I definitely will not be fighting October 29th. I may be fighting in November. I don't know why these people are using my name to sell fights and to build up their guys, I will not be fighting October 29th."

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Dillian Whyte: "I will not be fighting October 29th, it's bulls***. I definitely will not be fighting October 29th. I may be fighting in November. I don't know why these people are using my name to sell fights and to build up their guys, I will not be fighting October 29th." Dillian Whyte: "I will not be fighting October 29th, it's bulls***. I definitely will not be fighting October 29th. I may be fighting in November. I don't know why these people are using my name to sell fights and to build up their guys, I will not be fighting October 29th."

Whyte is coming off a devastating loss to Tyson Fury back on April 23 at Wembley Stadium. 'The Body Snatcher' was stopped by Fury in the sixth round in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans after being caught by a sensational uppercut. Whyte was able to beat the count but the referee rendered him unable to continue.

With his loss, Whyte's 1638-day wait for a shot at the WBC Heavyweight Championship was all for nothing. However, the Brixton native has no plans to retire.

Watch the fight highlights of Fury vs. Whyte:

Daniel Dubois wants to fight Dillian Whyte next

One of Dillian Whyte's rumored opponents is current WBA (Regular) Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Dubois. Dubois has stated that he is open to fighting Whyte and believes 'The Body Snatcher' is a credible opponent.

Dubois said the following in an interview with UnibetLowdown:

"Very excited about it. I really want to fight him. If that's the next one, I'm all up for it. It's the next step in my career and the next step to big names and big fights. I've got the belt now. This is the fight that will take me to the next level."

Watch the full interview:

Dillian Whyte would be one of the biggest names on Dubois' resume. Whyte has shared the ring with some of the best heavyweights in the world, including Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Joseph Parker, Dereck Chisora and Alexander Povetkin.

'Dynamite' would also have the opportunity to prove he has the toughness to compete at the highest level. The 24-year-old's only loss of his career came against Joe Joyce back in 2020 when he suffered a fractured eye socket injury.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik