Indian boxer Divya Kumar tested positive for a banned substance by NADA

Indian Boxer Divya Kumar tested positive for a stimulant drug Higenamine

What’s the story?

During a drug-determination test by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), Indian boxer Divya Kumar tested positive for a stimulant drug Higenamine that is banned in sports.

In case you did not know

Higenamine is a potentially dangerous stimulant for the heart and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned this drug from sports in 2017. It belongs to the beta-2 agonist class which means it is prohibited for use at all times by an athlete whether he is taking part in a competition or not.

The heart of the matter

The test on Divya was conducted at the 4th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship which was held at Kannur, Kerala from 2-8 December 2019. After she was tested positive, a notice of optional provisional suspension was served to her whereby she was suspended temporarily from participating in any competition. However, Divya did not agree to receive the provisional suspension and she also did not provide a B sample specimen that was asked from her.

What’s next?

Divya is currently taking part in the 2020 Khelo India University Games that are being held at Bhubaneshwar’s KIIT University. If the Anti Doping Appeal Panel (ADDP) decides to penalize the athlete, she will have to surrender all medals or prize money won by her from December 7, 2019, onwards, which was the date of sample collection.

Also see | 11 Indian athletes provisionally suspended by NADA for failing doping test