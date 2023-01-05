Jake Paul fight means "life-changing money" for Tommy Fury, says Frank Warren 

Boxing promoter Frank Warren recently spoke about a potential matchup between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury.

It is worth noting that the rivalry between the two has been going on for quite some time now. Moreover, Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on two different occasions. However, the half-brother of Tyson Fury pulled out of the fight both times.

Their first fight was booked for December 2021 when Tommy Fury pulled out of the fight because of an injury. Months later, the fight was booked again, this time for August 2022. However, the result was no different as Fury had to pull out because he wasn't allowed to enter the United States.

Now, both parties are hoping to make the fight happen again. As revealed by Frank Warren, they are positive that the fight will be made. During a recent interview with IFL TV, the British boxing promoter suggested that a fight against Jake Paul would present Tommy Fury "life changing money". He said (H/T Boxing Scene):

“It’s a life changing money fight for [Tommy] and obviously he wants it. It was on, then he couldn’t get into the States which was a problem. But we’ll get it on, we’re really determined to make it happen. All sides are really good on getting it over the line. We will get it over the line.”

Jake Paul was supposed to fight former UFC star Mike Perry

In a recent revalation made by former UFC star Mike Perry, he was in talks with 'The Problem Child' for a fight in February. However, the fight fell through after Paul changed his mind.

The former UFC star took to Twitter to reveal the same and said:

"I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind"

Platinum Mike Perry @PlatinumPerry I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind 🤷‍♂️ I signed a contract to fight @jakepaul but he changed his mind 🤷‍♂️

It is worth noting that there has been no word from Jake Paul since then. While he has made it known that he will be fighting in February. an opponent has not been revealed as of yet. It's also unclear whether Mike Perry was in consideration to fight Paul as a first choice or if he was considered a backup option should the first-choice opponent withdraw from the fight.

