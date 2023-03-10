Jake Paul - Floyd Mayweather hat incident: What did 'The Problem Child' do to antagonize the boxer?

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul had their infamous hat incident in 2021.

That year, 'Money' met in the boxing ring with Logan Paul in yet another exhibition matchup. The bout took place that June, with 'The Maverick' and Mayweather fighting a lackluster no-contest. Admittedly, the more interesting fight came earlier in the year.

Prior to the fight that year, the two boxers had a kickoff press conference at the Miami Dolphins Stadium, where the bout took place. After the presser ended, Jake Paul, who was at the event to support his brother, came face-to-face with Mayweather.

The two seemed to be teasing a possible fight between the two, but things turned sour. Paul grabbed Mayweather's hat off of him and cracked a joke stating that he got his hat. The boxer was not enthused with the joke and began chasing the YouTuber around the venue.

In the end, the two were broken up before Jake Paul could take too much damage, but Floyd Mayweather absolutely got his shots in. Years on from that encounter, the two stars still don't appear to be fans of each other.

Watch the hat incident between Paul and Mayweather below:

Floyd Mayweather attempted to assault Jake Paul Wednesday night

Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul still aren't on good terms, as evidenced by last night's altercation.

'Money' and 'The Problem Child' have gone back and forth with each other since the hat incident, teasing a fight. However, the rivalry is beyond just any promotional work, as Mayweather legitimately doesn't like the YouTuber.

That was best shown last night at the Miami Heat game. Apparently, both boxers attended the event, but while Paul was alone, Mayweather was with his entourage. Those who have followed the legend's career know that means a lot of people were there.

In a video released by TMZ Sports, Floyd Mayweather and his team seemingly appeared to try and assault Jake Paul. The YouTuber was forced to run back into the venue after several of the former champion's teammates attempted to run at him.

Following the ordeal, Paul took to social media to slam the retired boxer. He stated:

“So I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere. Out of some side alley waiting for me outside of the stadium. They’re like ‘what’s up, what’s all that talk now!’ I’m like first of all, what did I say to you Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it? Come on, bro. Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me trying to jump me. I’m out that b****.”

