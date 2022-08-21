Jake Paul announces his next fight date and reveals who he wants to fight

Jake Paul has revealed that he plans to return to the ring in October against a professional boxer with a winning record.

Since turning professional in 2020, Paul has devised an impressive record of five victories and no losses. 'The Problem Child' defeated the likes of An Eson Gib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren and former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul was meant to break new ground in his boxing career by taking on a legitimate opponent this August. However, the American has failed to schedule a fight with a pro boxer and is determined to rectify the situation:

"My next opponent will be a pro boxer and of course he will have a winning record just like Timmy and Ramen did before they pulled out. October."

'The Problem Child' previously rescheduled a bout with Tyson Fury's brother, Tommy Fury on August 6. However, with less than a month to go before the fight, Fury pulled out for a second time, due to visa issues.

The American then turned his attention to Hasim Rahman Jr. After agreeing all terms, the bout was canceled with less than a week to go due to a weight dispute. Rahman Jr. reportedly was unable to make the 200lbs limit that was agreed upon.

KSI has returned to boxing to fight Jake Paul

A potential future opponent for Jake Paul is KSI, who claims that he has returned to boxing to end the American's career.

Here's what 'JJ' said in an interview with DAZN:

"I literally didn't do boxing for a years and I came back because I wanted to f*** up Jake Paul. Legit that's the main reason I've come back. That's the main reason, that's my goal. That's where I'm aiming for."

Watch the full interview:

KSI is set to make his return on August 27 where he will fight two opponents on the same night. He will first face a rapper and former business partner in Swarmz before challenging a professional boxer in Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

It is plausible that if 'JJ' and Paul come through their next fights, they will clash in 2023. There has been no love lost between the social media stars over the years, especially after Paul knocked out KSI's brother Deji in 2018.

