Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Preview and Prediction

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are set to collide on Showtime pay-per-view on Saturday night.

'The Problem Child' has risen to the top of boxing, not through the ring, but through his trash-talk and unorthodox career outside the ring. His knockouts of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren have been praised, but now seems to be the time for a real challenge.

The challenge comes in the form of 'The Spider'. The former UFC middleweight champion might be 47 years old, but is still one of the greatest strikers in combat sports. The Brazilian is currently viewed as the YouTuber's biggest test to date.

But is it a test that he will pass? Let's break down the biggest boxing match of the weekend, sorry Vasyl Lomachenko.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Preview

Jake Paul's return against Anderson Silva is an unorthox fight, which is fitting for the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

'The Problem Child' has been out of action since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley last December. The finish earned him 'Knockout of the Year' honors from several publications, but little did he know there were problems on the horizon.

Paul's lengthy layoff came as a result of canceled matchups of Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. While he hasn't gotten to show anything in a year, he's also got a chance to improve in the gym day in and day out, alongside his coach BJ Flores.

However, there's only so much he can do to bridge the gap in boxing skills in a year. 'The Spider' may have only moved to the boxing ring over the last year and a half, but he's been striking for decades. Furthermore, Silva has been boxing for a long time, even making his debut in the sport in 1998, far before his UFC success.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Prediction

Jake Paul might be able to defeat Anderson Silva on Saturday, but it won't be easy. Unless he's dramatically improved in the last 12 months, the Brazilian will likely tune him up.

'The Problem Child' is not a top-tier boxer. However, he's been able to defeat opponents such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, mainly due to his overwhelming power and size differences. While Paul normally competes at 190 pounds, the aforementioned MMA fighters compete all the way down at 170.

The size difference will be gone this weekend, as 'The Spider' is around Paul's frame. Along with the size difference being gone, the YouTuber will have to deal with a new set of problems: A big gap in boxing skill. Paul can win the fight, but he'll have to go for a break and get a stoppage.

However, that opens up a big can of problems, as Silva is an incredible counter-striker. In the boxing ring, he's even shown the ability to be a competent pressure fighter as well. This was showcased in his win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

While some have tried, such as Oscar De La Hoya, to discredit that win, there's no bad way to frame a 47-year-old MMA fighter outboxing a former champion.

Jake Paul can land a punch on Anderson Silva, no doubt. However, he's going to find that it's much harder to land than he would expect. He'll also be getting countered on many occasions, something that hasn't happened in his career before.

The Outcome

Unless Anderson Silva has dropped off a cliff in terms of talent and athleticism, he should likely defeat Jake Paul on Saturday night.

The likelihood of Paul orchestrating a knockout blow on someone who's much more talented in terms of striking than him is extremely low. If Silva is focused, he should be able to outpoint his foe with ease.

In two bouts with 'The Chosen One', Paul gassed out early, but perserved on the cards and a late stoppage due to Woodley's lack of activity.

Anderson Silva can be a bit gunshy at times, but hasn't been since leaving the UFC in 2020. Expect him to pick up a victory on Saturday, likely via a late stoppage.

Prediction: Anderson Silva via TKO.

