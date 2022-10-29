Jake Paul's highly anticipated bout against Anderson Silva is less than a day away. The two will finally square off later today at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card for the fight is expected to start at around 9 PM ET. The main event, Paul vs. Silva, is expected to start at around 11:30 PM ET. However, the timing for the main event depends upon how long the undercard lasts.

There has been a lot of hype going into the event due to the headlining bout.

However, the card also has some great matchups, including the co-main event that will feature one of boxing's brightest prospects, Ashton Sylve, taking on Braulio Rodriguez.

In another fight, Alexandro Santiago will take on Antonio Nieves. Furthermore, former UFC fighter Uriah Hall will be making his boxing debut against former NFL star Le'Veon Bell. YouTuber Dr. Mike will also be on the card for his pro boxing debut against UFC veteran Chris Avila.

Jake Paul claims Dana White attempted to mess up his fight against Anderson Silva

Jake Paul recently sat down for a face-to-face interaction with Anderson Silva. During the sit-down, 'The Problem Child' made a bold claim suggesting that the UFC and Dana White have been trying to sabotage his fight against 'The Spider'.

It is worth noting that Jake Paul has been in an ongoing feud with Dana White due to multiple issues. The 25-year-old Cleveland native has publicly criticized the UFC for their fighter pay and healthcare.

According to Jake Paul, the UFC have been trying to "mess up" his fight against Anderson Silva by sending him "cease and desist letters." Speaking about the same, 'The Problem Child' said:

"It's the shark at the top who, if he doesn't like you, he'll do anything he can to try and stop you... This guy Dana and the UFC were sending me cease and desist letters this whole entire week to take down YouTube videos where we had highlights of Anderson in the UFC in the video, which is all over the internet, right? But their lawyers sent us a cease and desist. He's doing anything he can to try and mess us up on this fight week and it's clear that he has some sort of vendetta against me and maybe you [Anderson Silva] as well."

Watch the full face-to-face below:

Poll : 0 votes