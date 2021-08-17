After split decision loss to Casimero, it’s time for Rigondeaux to retire

For the good of boxing, it’s high time for the former world champion Guillermo ‘El Chacal’ Rigondeaux (20-2, 13 KO) to retire from the sport, turn his back, walk away, and never return.

The Cuban dynamo met WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero (31-4, 21 KO) in the ring at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, on Saturday night, August 14.

And after 12 uneventful and ‘boring’ rounds, judges scored the bout 117-111, 116-112 (Casimero), and 113-115 (Rigondeaux), in favor of a split decision for the Filipino, who retained his title.

Casimero landed 47 punches out of 297 blows, while Rigondeaux was only able to manage a paltry 44 connects out of 221. Together, the two made history by breaking the CompuBox record for the fewest combined punches landed in a 12-round fight with a total of 91.

Guillermo Rigondeaux v John Riel Casimero

Rigondeaux frustrated Casimero with his constant movement, which the Cuban was able to sustain for the duration of the bout. He expertly maneuvered Casimero across the length of the ring, using the lateral plane to circle the Filipino from the outside while utilizing pivots to avoid being caught along the ropes or in corners.

Casimero tried to chase him all night but failed to cut off the ring. As a result, the Cuban fighter was incredibly elusive, which drew a steady chorus of boos from fans watching live at the venue.

After his victory, Casimero chastised Rigondeaux for being unwilling to engage.

“I wanted a knockout and all my fans wanted a knockout, but Rigondeaux is always running,” Casimero said. “He’s always running! No fighting!”

Idk what they talking about @RigoElChacal305 is winning this fight hands down it’s not even close — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 15, 2021

What's next for Rigondeaux?

Experts are conflicted, however, and many feel Rigondeaux dominated the fight to a degree. To be fair, Casimero didn't do anything noteworthy either and was reduced to simply chasing his foe around with ineffective aggression.

It's clear that Rigondeaux had the better defense and ring generalship and could just as well have won the fight.

But judges have become numb to his brand of fighting. At least two of them decided against giving Rigondeaux points for skill without the intention to fight. And they were right to do so.

Boxing, after all, was meant to be a showcase of the highest level of fisticuffs and not just a pure demonstration of self-defense.

However, Casimero knew what he was getting himself into when he signed the contract for this fight. He knew well beforehand the kind of contest Rigondeaux represented.

For his part, Rigondeaux stuck to his guns, banked on his very technical and overly defensive boxing style, which he has done throughout his entire career, and stayed true to who he is. While that style has brought him success in the past, it just didn't work out for the former Olympian.

I am not going to make excuses for anything.

I was expecting a guy ready to blow my chin away and sent me to retirement.

But I am not a picture on a bag.

I can actually box. I learned before becoming a champ back in Cuba. — Guillermo Rigondeaux (@RigoElChacal305) August 15, 2021

So what’s next for Rigondeaux? ‘El Chacal’ has given everything he could possibly give to the sport. At this point, there really isn’t much more we can expect from the former champion. At best, he’s a master tactician who will go out of his way to win a fight by decision.

There is no hope for Rigondeaux to alter his style and make his performances more exciting. In this age of boxing, when YouTubers like Logan and Jake Paul command pay-per-view dollars, that kind of stinker just doesn’t fly anymore.

After tonight, does anyone really want to see Rigondeaux in the ring again? As good and as talented as he is, probably not. Perhaps Bob Arum was right; a tiger simply can’t change its stripes.

Casimero will move on to perhaps rekindling the fire in the Nonito Donaire fight that fell apart months ago or a showdown with Japanese monster Naoya Inoue. These are guaranteed to be much better, at least where fans are concerned.

‘Quadro Alas’ wanted a fight, but Rigondeaux literally ran away from him all night. However, he was indeed very ‘lucky’ to come away with a split decision and would be best served to fight opponents who are willing to meet him in the center of the ring. Both Donaire and Inoue will give him that, no question.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh