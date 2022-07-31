"Slow like a flat tire" - Keith Thurman responds to Danny Garcia's callout

Keith Thurman has responded to Danny Garcia calling him out by proclaiming that he is the superior fighter.

Thurman and Garcia have already shared the ring together. In 2017, the pair clashed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a unification bout for the WBA (Super) and WBC Welterweight Championships. In a highly-competitive contest, Thurman was victorious via 12-round split decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Thurman vs Garcia:

'One Time' has seemingly taken confidence from his previous win over Garcia and suggested that the Philadelphia-based boxer is not on his level. In a recent post on social media, he had the following to say:

"I’m too pretty, I'm too blessed. DSG can never pass the Keith Thurman test! I beat that boy with bone spurs, I wasn't even at my best. man my IQ is even higher, his feet are slow like a flat tire. This is not a game, it's not Street Fighter—but I will hit you with that yoga."

Keith Thurman Jr. @keithfthurmanjr

Danny Garcia called out Keith Thurman following his win over Jose Benavidez Jr

Garcia made his debut at 154lbs last night against Jose Benavidez Jr., and called for a rematch against Thurman during his post-fight press conference.

"Like I said, I want to fight Keith Thurman again. I think that'll be big."

Watch the presser below:

Since facing each other, 'Swift' has been the more active of the two. Garcia has gone on to claim wins against Brandon Rios, Adrian Grandados and now Benavidez. He also fought some of the top welterweights, such as Shawn Porter and Errol Spence Jr, coming up short on both occasions.

Meanwhile, 'One Time' captured a majority points decision over Josesito Lopez before losing to Manny Pacquiao via split decision in 2019. Following a 31-month hiatus from boxing, Thurman made his return earlier this year against Mario Barrios, winning via unanimous decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Thurman vs Barrios:

It remains to be seen if Garcia and Thurman can come to an agreement. 'Swift' has not indicated that he would like to fight 'One Time' at 154lbs. With both boxers arguably at the tail end of their careers, a bout could be a lucrative opportunity for both parties.

