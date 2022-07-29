"A childhood dream"- KSI reacts to PRIME securing a sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC

KSI and Logan Paul joined hands earlier this year to start their own sports hydration drink: PRIME. The drink has been a massive success since its release, and it looks like it will only keep getting bigger after the announcement of their recent sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC.

It's safe to say that the brainchild of Logan Paul and the British YouTuber is taking the right strides. The sponsorship of a major sports team would be huge for any beverage brand, let alone one which was created less than a year ago.

Interestingly, 'The Nightmare', who's one half of the company's ownership, has been an Arsenal fan his whole life, so being able to sponsor the club was one of his dreams.

Following the announcement that PRIME was becoming the official sports drink partner of the English football club, the Brit took to Twitter to express his feelings on the same. He said:

"PRIME X ARSENAL This is honestly one of the greatest days of my life. A childhood dream. To be able to sponsor Arsenal with Prime and have it at the stadium for everyone to drink including the players!!! Feeling good about Arsenal this season too so I’m gassed @Arsenal"

Will KSI call out Jake Paul following a potential win over Alex Wassabi?

KSI is set to enter the boxing ring after a hiatus of nearly three years on August 27th against fellow YouTuber Alex Wassabi. Going into the fight, there has been a lot of animosity between the two, especially because Wassabi beat the rival YouTuber's younger brother, Deji.

However, this is not a rivalry most fans want to see. KSI and Jake Paul have been beefing with each other ever since the former beat Logan Paul in their fight back in 2019. Since then, there has been a lot of talk surrounding an encounter between the British YouTuber and the younger Paul brother, but nothing has come of it yet.

With 'The Nightmare' returning to the boxing ring after more than two years, it will be interesting to see if he'll pursue a fight with Jake Paul should he score a win over Alex Wassabi.

