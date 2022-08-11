Logan Paul reveals why Tommy Fury ducking Jake Paul is the right decision for the Fury family

Logan Paul has revealed why Tommy Fury backing out of the Jake Paul fight was a positive for the Fury family. On the latest episode of the Impaulsive podcast, 'The Maverick' and 'The Problem Child' sat down to discuss all things boxing. The 25-year-old then began talking about 'TNT' and 'The Maverick' decided to give his thoughts on the Brit pulling out of the fight:

"I think he made the right decision, cause he can pull out and everyone can tell him he's scared and you know, you're a p****y and you're living in your brother's shadow, whatever. But that's not as bad as being cold clocked knocked out on the canvas by you."

Logan Paul believes that if the pair fought, his younger brother would knock Tommy Fury out cold. He thus believes pulling out of the fight is much better for the Fury family's legacy. This is the second time that 'TNT' is pulling out of a fight against Jake Paul and it is highly unlikely that 'The Problem Child' will give the Brit another chance to fight him.

Logan Paul releases a 99 Originals piece he took during Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Logan Paul has released a 99 Originals piece that he took during Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley I. The pair faced each other in August last year for the first time at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. This was the first time 'The Problem Child' got to fight in front of his home crowd and the stadium was packed. The fight ended with Paul winning via split decision.

'The Maverick' was ringside during the fight and he had his Polaroid with him. He took pictures during the entire fight and explained what was going on in his head in a video he uploaded to Twitter:

"My brother's on the cusp of starting the rest of his life, of really beginning his legacy. You know, we come to Cleveland, this is the first step of many. Cleveland showed up!"

When Jake Paul saw the photo his brother took, he exclaimed saying:

"That's a hard a** photo."

The 99 Originals is a Polaroid project that 'The Maverick' undertook following his fight against Floyd Mayweather. Over the course of 6 months, he took thousands of photos and released the best 99 of those photos and turned them into NFTs that his fans could buy.

