"This is huge" - Logan Paul reveals new 99 Originals piece with KSI which includes royalty from Prime Hydration

Logan Paul has released his latest 99 Originals piece featuring KSI. This time around, the piece has a lot of perks attached to it as well. The 99 Originals project is a set of 99 polaroids shot by Paul, which will each be an NFT.

The polaroids began selling earlier this month, and according to 'The Maverick', it is his greatest project so far. The pieces have been selling well, even though the crypto market is currently facing one of the worst slumps ever.

In a recent post on Twitter, Paul spoke about the latest 99 Originals polaroid to be released and revealed its perks:

"This is huge. - after this auction, the Originals DAO will get a 1% royalty in Prime Hydration - holder gets 1 year free supply of Prime - holder gifted one of first bottles off production line, signed by me & @ksi"

KSI and Logan Paul launched their company Prime Hydration earlier this year, and 'The Maverick' calls it "the Gatorade killer." The drink is an energy and hydration drink that supposedly tastes better than anything else on the market. The 99 Originals piece that Paul put up for auction is a photo from the first time he and the Brit had a photoshoot for their product.

Snoop Dogg approves Logan Paul's Prime Hydration

Snoop Dogg was the latest guest on Paul's podcast Impaulsive. The rapper came to talk about his involvement in the NFT space and gave his live reaction to the drink. 'The Maverick' prompted 'Snoop' to taste the drink for the first time and the rapper grabbed a Blue Raspberry bottle. After taking a sip, he said:

"This shit good as a mother******, is this water? He came with the blueberry, he knew what he was doing he ain't playing no games."

The rapper was so impressed by the drink that he asked Paul to send him some. In response to Snoop Dogg's request, 'The Maverick' said he would give him a lifetime supply of Prime.

