Logan Paul's "99 Originals" piece sells for a whopping $60k yet again

Logan Paul is hitting it big with his "99 Originals" pieces. The 27-year-old's latest art project is a hit with fans and the NFT's are selling well even in one of the worst Crypto markets in recent history.

His latest piece to be sold, "#76 Life and Death," sold for a whopping $60k during its 24-hour long auction on Liquid Marketplace. When the piece went live for auction, he released a video detailing the story behind the picture.

Original #76 “LIFE & DEATH” closes auction at 28.88 Eth ($60k USD)



Paul spoke about how he accidentally clicked the final picture and it turned out to be perfect:

"Life and Death, this was an accident. I put George's girlfriend Shawna on top of my Razer with a shotgun, with a giant bunny mask on and she looked so badass. Now I was taking all these photos playing with a thing called a Splitzer. It's a custom lens cap for polaroids that allows you to split the frame in half... I forgot that I had it on for this one and so I took this photo and she happened to be pointing the gun right at the centre but half of it was blocked out by the Splitzer."

This created an effect where half of the photo was visible while the other half was black, which according to Paul symbolized life and death.

Logan Paul and KSI's company Prime Hydration set to make their NASCAR debut

Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration is now an official sponsor of NASCAR. The Hydration company will make its NASCAR debut this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Paul replied to a tweet by Adam Stern announcing the company's latest partnership on his Twitter page. Stern revealed the details of the deal:

"@PrimeHydrate, the new sports drink brand founded by @LoganPaul and @KSI, will make its NASCAR debut this weekend in Xfinity with @MBMMotorsports and Timmy Hill."

He also revealed what 'The Maverick' thought of the partnership:

"Paul: 'We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR.'"

The car will be racing this weekend and will be wrapped in the blue raspberry Prime flavor. It will be interesting to see how long this partnership lasts.

🗨Paul: "We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR." @PrimeHydrate , the new sports drink brand founded by @LoganPaul and @KSI , will make its NASCAR debut this weekend in Xfinity with @MBMMotorsports and Timmy Hill.🗨Paul: "We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR." .@PrimeHydrate, the new sports drink brand founded by @LoganPaul and @KSI, will make its NASCAR debut this weekend in Xfinity with @MBMMotorsports and Timmy Hill.🗨Paul: "We’re taking Prime to the next level and are excited to introduce our brand to the world of NASCAR." https://t.co/6PGYo4HJdn

