"I f**k with your bro" - Snoop Dogg reveals how he's been 'riding' with Jake Paul on Logan Paul's podcast

Jake Paul and Snoop Dogg have known each other for years now. Despite all the hate that 'The Problem Child' receives on the internet, the American rapper has always had his back.

In the latest episode of Impaulsive, the rapper was a guest alongside his son and his business partner. Logan Paul asked the rapper about his history with his younger brother. 'Snoop' replied:

"Come on man you know I f**k with your bro, I've been betting on him, been rocking with him, you understand me? I've been going against the grain f***ing with Jake. F**k ya'll, I'm with my nephew. Got his gloves in my gym room right now, sure enough."

'The Maverick' also spoke about how fans loved it when Snoop Dogg commentated the fight between Jake Paul and Ben Askren and how he should get back into commentary. The rapper replied:

"Come on man I feel like me and him were co-selling Ali, like we was a tandem we should stay together, you understand me? So you know let me know when ya'll want to do it again, that's the shit I do."

Jake Paul is currently training for his next fight against an unnamed opponent on August 13th. Fans will be looking forward to seeing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team for the fight.

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul talks about Bob Arum finally appreciating women's boxing

Jake Paul and Bob Arum do not have the best relationship. Arum does not see Paul as a legitimate fighter and Paul, on the other hand, has often condemned the 90-year-old for his comments on women's boxing. However, the promoter spoke highly of Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner, so 'The Problem Child' took the opportunity to call him out:

"Bob Arum went from saying "no one cares about women’s boxing" to talking about "Mayer’s prodigious talent, Baumgardner is a worthy champion, and this is a huge event." Welcome to 2022 Bob. Glad ur giving these champs the push they deserve. Congrats to both Mikaela and Alycia."

'The Problem Child' has been an advocate for change in women's boxing and was one of the promoters for the mega-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Paul has also advocated higher pay for women's boxers and more recognition.

Take a look at the tweet by Paul:

Jake Paul @jakepaul Bob Arum went from saying “no one cares about women’s boxing” to talking about “Mayer’s prodigious talent, Baumgardner is a worthy champion, and this is a huge event.”



Welcome to 2022 Bob. Glad ur giving these champs the push they deserve.



