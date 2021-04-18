'Dana, where my money at?' - Snoop Dogg demands $2 million from UFC president after winning bet on Jake Paul fight

Following Jake Paul's stunning first-round knockout victory over Ben Askren, Snoop Dogg quickly reminded UFC president Dana White about their wager ahead of the fight. Ben Askren and Jake Paul locked horns in an exhibition boxing match on April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Both Dana White and Snoop Dogg had earlier made their predictions on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight. While White put his money on Askren winning the fight, Snoop Dogg backed Jake Paul.

As it turned out, Jake Paul violently knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of the fight, making the entire MMA community take notice of the man they didn't consider a legitimate boxer. Now Snoop Dog wants his money from the UFC president.

During the post-fight interview with Jake Paul, the rapper called out Dana White, asking him where his money was.

"Where's my money at? Dana, where my money at?"

How Snoop Dogg ended up betting $2 million on Jake Paul

In an appearance on Mike Tyson's Hotboxin podcast, White bet $1 million on Askren winning the fight. White said that Askren has been a champion in premier MMA organizations and is a world-class wrestler, while Paul has no prior experience fighting professionals.

For these reasons, White believed Jake Paul didn't stand a chance against Askren. Here's what the UFC president said:

"Let's be honest, Jake Paul isn't a f***ing boxer," White said. "This guy's a f***ing YouTube kid. I hope you can bet on this thing, cause I'll bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. Bet a million dollars that he loses this fight. I hope we can bet on this. The kid that he's going to fight is a wrestler. A real good wrestler, decorated wrestler, but he's actually fought real guys. He's been

Advertisement

In response to Dana White's claims, Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to urge the UFC president to bet $2 million instead of one and claimed he'd match the bet. Snoop Dogg then claimed he's banking on Jake Paul to win the fight.

"Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy, right? Going up against my guy, Jake. You say you got a million? You're the CEO of UFC, man. You've got more than a million. Put up two - put up two million and we'll match it. Come on Dana, what you waiting on? Your money good. Yeah, I got Jake. Fight night. That's my guy, that's my dog in the fight. Two million. Holla at me, Dana White."

Jake Paul is likely to fight another name from the MMA community up next. He also claimed that the win against Askren takes him another step closer to a magnum opus clash against Conor McGregor.

WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT? https://t.co/ZI08p0Xnjd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Who do you think Jake Paul should fight next? Sound off in the comments.