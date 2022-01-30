Jake Paul slams "dinosaur" Bob Arum for disregarding Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight 

Jake Paul is visibly frustrated with popular long-time boxing promoter Bob Arum for dismissing the super-fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Paul decided to step in and back Amanda Serrano, who signed with his new promotion, Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, and slammed the former HBO boss for his comments in an interview with IFL TV.

'The Problem Child' took to Twitter and said:

"Men like this dinosaur r the reason women haven’t been given a fair shake in many parts of society. I feel sorry 4 @mikaelamayer1 she deserves better. & he says @espn doesn’t care about the biggest women’s boxing event in history? #TaylorSerrano will make history with or w/o u"

Bob Arum was recently asked about his opinion on the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor fight scheduled for April 30th at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Coincidentally, the fight has been scheduled for the same day that Shakur Stevenson will face Oscar Valdez in a title unification fight, which will be promoted by Arum.

"As good a fight as that is, I mean, come on! For whatever reason people don’t particularly pay attention to the women’s fights. ESPN made the schedule and they couldn’t care less. I don’t want to denigrate fights and I don’t want to be accused of being anti-women in sports but I’m telling you this is like the Premier League against Women’s Football,” said Arum.

Interestingly, British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn also reacted to Jake Paul's tweet and seemed to agree with 'The Problem Child's criticism of Arum.

Bob Arum dismisses Jake Paul's legitimacy as a professional boxer

Ever since Jake Paul made his pro-boxing debut in 2020, a lot has been said about his boxing skills. While some believe the 25-year-old possesses some skill and talent, boxing promoter Bob Arum lies on the opposite side of the spectrum.

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Arum suggested that Jake Paul could be demolished by an experienced fighter in his weight class and also claimed that he had never seen 'The Problem Child' fight.

"I have never seen him fight, I don't know if he can fight or not fight. I'm inclined to believe that an experienced fighter in his weight class will demolish him because you know, an experienced fighter in any weight class will demolish a young fighter no matter what his amateur pedigree is. I cannot see why that would be different," said Arum.

