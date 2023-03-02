Logan Paul offers to return to the ring to avenge his brother against Tommy Fury

If Jake Paul doesn't want to rematch Tommy Fury, Logan Paul will step up to the challenge.

Over the weekend in Saudi Arabia, 'The Problem Child' and 'TNT' finally met in the ring. The bout was hyped up for nearly two years as they were set to fight on two prior occasions. For both of those contests, the Brit withdrew.

Due to trash talk, as well as multiple canceled fights, there was a lot of bad blood heading into Sunday's main event. The bad blood extended beyond the fighters themselves, however. Fury's brother and father often got involved in trash talk, as did Jake's brother, Logan.

On fight night, in a battle of celebrity boxers, Tommy Fury reigned supreme. The British prospect used his length and reach to jab away at the inexperienced YouTuber. While Paul was able to get a knockdown in the final round, it was too little too late.

Jake Paul suffered the first loss of his boxing career via split decision, but showed interest in an immediate rematch following the event. On his brother's podcast, Logan Paul discussed the possibility of fighting the Brit next instead.

On BS w/ Jake Paul, 'The Maverick' offered:

"If you don't [do the rematch], I'd love to handle that. Yeah, [Tommy Fury]. That was my first instinct, obviously... Yeah, I said [I would kill that kid], he's my brother. F*** that. Inflatable arm a** motherf*****."

Logan Paul insulted Tommy Fury on fight night

Logan Paul's comments come as no surprise as it's clear he doesn't like Tommy Fury.

During the broadcast of Jake Paul's return against 'TNT', his brother was a key focus point. That's been the case for the YouTuber's boxing career thus far, as 'The Maverick' is commonly interviewed during fight night.

However, for the majority of his career, 'The Problem Child' has been with Showtime. For his return, Paul fought on ESPN+ pay-per-view, and they clearly decided to make some interesting broadcast decisions.

During the fight, Logan Paul was interviewed on the broadcast. The owner of PRIME decided to throw some insults at Tommy Fury during the interview. He stated:

"Tommy, if you can hear me, you're a b****, bro. You're gassing out! You're a b****, the whole Fury family is a b****! I'm just letting you know, boy!"

Logan Paul came for the whole Fury family Logan Paul came for the whole Fury family #PaulFury https://t.co/jGMdGVbdIj

