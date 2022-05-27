"Canelo Alvarez will be looking for the knockout'- Marco Antonio Barrera makes his prediction for Canelo vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 3

Marco Antonio Barrera believes that Canelo Alvarez will be gunning for a knockout against Gennadiy Golovkin.

This September, the two champions are set to square off for the third and final time. Their first two outings were extremely close bouts in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Their first fight in 2017 was a split draw, however, many believe that 'GGG' was deserving of the victory. Their second encounter the following year ended in a majority decision victory for Alvarez. With their first two outings ending in a decision, some believe that the third might go the distance as well.

However, it's safe to say that the legendary Marco Antonio Barrera doesn't see it that way. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the former champion discussed the third outing between Alvarez and Golovkin. Barrera seems to think that the Mexican superstar will be aiming for a knockout.

Discussing the fight, Barrera stated:

"Many people were left wondering who won the first and then the second. In this third fight, there will be no strategy, there will be no doubt who will win the fight. Canelo Alvarez will be looking for the knockout from start to finish to be able to convince and close this trilogy."

See Barrera's thoughts about Alvarez-'GGG' 3 below:

Will Canelo Alvarez knockout Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight?

Marcos Antonio Barrera believes that Canelo Alvarez will be looking to knockout Gennadiy Golovkin in their third fight. That may be the case, but it's not going to be easy to finish 'GGG'.

Throughout the 40-year-old's career, he's never been knocked out or stopped. Furthermore, he's rarely been hurt. During Golovkin's entire career going back to his amateur days, he's never been knocked down.

Golovkin has had 44 professional bouts and 350 as an amateur. With that in mind, if there's ever a time for the future Hall of Famer to be stopped, it's going to be now against Alvarez.

Since their two bouts, a lot has changed. Alvarez's star has grown, and so has his abilities in the ring. Meanwhile, Golovkin has aged and has clearly slowed down. His last fight with Ryota Murata was a slugfest where 'GGG' took a lot of damage.

While the stats may be against Alvarez, he's still likely to try and end this feud in emphatic fashion, and no climax would be greater than scoring a knockout.

Edited by Genci Papraniku