Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III set for September 17th

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III has officially been announced. Following his devastating loss to Dmitry Bivol, a lot of questions were looming over the potential trilogy fight against 'GGG'. However, Canelo has put all doubts to rest by announcing the date of his trilogy fight against the Russian.

He posted a video and fight announcement poster on all his social media accounts and captioned it:

"I'm really happy to bring you the best fights and this one will be no exception. It's time to end what we started and defend our titles. #CaneloGGG3 this September 17th 🇲🇽 Venue to be confirmed."

Gennadiy Golovkin has been looking to make this fight for a long time. The Russian recently fought against Ryoto Murata in Japan and beat him to unify the Middleweight titles. Canelo, on the other hand, is the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world.

Alvarez has revealed the date of the fight, September 17th and also revealed that the fight will take place in Mexico. The venue of the fight is yet to be announced. This fight has the potential to be one of the biggest fights of the year, with fans wanting closure in this closely contested rivalry between two of boxing's greatest ever middleweights.

Take a look at his Instagram post:

Who won Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin I and II?

Canelo Alvarez and the Russian have fought twice already and both fights have been very closely contested. The first fight between the pair took place on 16 September 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was a closely contested affair and both fighters kept trading blows non-stop. Many fans and pundits believe Golovkin won the first fight, however it was scored a draw.

Canelo vs. GGG II took place on September 15, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, almost a year after their first fight. This time around, the Mexican won the fight via majority decision. However, the fans and Golovkin himself were not happy with the scoring and believed it was much closer than what the scorecards reflected.

With the trilogy bout now confirmed, fans will finally get what they want and an ultimate winner will be declared on September 17th, almost four years since they last fought.

Edited by John Cunningham