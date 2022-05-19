"Tyson Fury is a very hard man to beat"- Dillian Whyte's ex-trainer Mark Tibbs explains knockout loss

Dillian Whyte's former trainer Mark Tibbs believes Tyson Fury was too skilled for 'The Bodysnatcher' back on April 23. Fury dominated Whyte over six rounds before landing a devastating uppercut to end the contest.

'The Gypsy King' retained his WBC Heavyweight Championship in front of a record-breaking 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Watch the full fight between Fury and Whyte:

Whyte fired Tibbs in 2020 just before he was set to take on Alexander Povetkin at the Matchroom HQ Garden in Brentford. Prior to going their separate ways, Tibbs was in the Brixton boxer's corner for some of the best wins of his career against top-class opponents such as Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Oscar Rivas.

Here's what Tibbs said in an interview with Boxing Social:

"I never thought he'd come out southpaw so he threw me, I don't know why he did that. But credit to him, he got what he wanted after all this time. Tyson Fury is a very hard man to beat. Size, IQ, range. Good fight for British boxing fans for sure."

Despite never fighting in a southpaw stance in any of his previous bouts, Whyte abandoned his orthodox style in the first round. 'The Bodysnatcher' had limited success with this tactic and then fought in his orthodox stance for the rest of the fight.

In contrast to Whyte, Tyson Fury is well-known as a competent switch-hitter who can seamlessly move between orthodox and southpaw.

Watch the full video of Tibbs' interview with Boxing Social:

Mark Tibbs on what tactics he would have used with Whyte against Tyson Fury

Tibbs continued by explaining the strategy he would have implemented with Whyte to defeat Fury.

"I'd like to see Dillian's feet to be a little more faster, not stepping aside to glide. A little more sharper as in top half. Always medium range, short range, up and down, get to work. Let's try and throw his rhythm. He's strong Dillian, strong as a bull. They are not going to get disqualified with all respect, but as long as they play the game. I would like to have seen him let his hands go up and down."

Many boxing experts believe Whyte's performance against Fury was lackluster. However, there is no guarantee he would have been more competitive with Tibbs as his trainer. Regardless, 'The Gypsy King' is widely considered the best heavyweight in the world and some believe he is already a future hall of famer.

