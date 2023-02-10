"Medals of blood, deaths and tears" - Oleksandr Usyk warns the Olympic Committee to not allow Russian athletes 

Oleksandr Usyk believes that the Olympics shouldn't allow Russian athletes to compete.

'The Cat' has been out of action since his rematch with Anthony Joshua last August. In that outing, the Ukrainian secured the victory by split decision, retaining his heavyweight titles in the process. It was also his second straight win over 'AJ'.

That night in Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight champion was fighting with a heavy heart. The reason was that while he was in the ring, his mind was on his home country of Ukraine. Earlier that year, Russia invaded the nation.

When the war began, Oleksandr Usyk was in the U.K. However, upon hearing of the news of the invasion, he immediately headed home. While there, he enlisted in the Kyiv Territorial Forces, as the capital city was under heavy fire early in the war.

He ultimately wound up leaving the military months later to focus on his rematch with Anthony Joshua. Regardless, if there's a man who's seen the horrors of Russia, it's Oleksandr Usyk.

It's likely because of that, the heavyweight champion believes the Russians shouldn't participate in the Olympics. Usyk released a statement, with a segment that read:

"You want to allow Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics. Russian armed forces invaded our country and kill civilians. The Russian army is killing Ukrainian athletes and coaches and destroying sports grounds as well as sports halls. The medals that Russian athletes are going to win are medals of blood, deaths and tears."

Oleksandr Usyk sends message to Tyson Fury

Oleksandr Usyk is ready to face Tyson Fury.

Following his win over Anthony Joshua last August, 'The Cat' quickly began targeting a clash with 'The Gypsy King'. While the two were in talks to fight that December, the bout failed to come to fruition.

Luckily, the two sides stayed in contact and are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to fight later this year. Whenever the bout happens, it'll be a historic one. The winner of Usyk vs. Fury will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis two decades ago.

While the fight has a lot of excitement, it's still not been made. Despite the pair being in discussions for months, the matchup has no location or date as of now. According to Oleksandr Usyk, he's not the one holding up the fight.

The heavyweight champion took to Twitter to send Tyson Fury a simple message: he's here.

