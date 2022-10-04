How much money did Mike Tyson earn per fight on average?

Mike Tyson earned $7.5 million per fight on average during his boxing career.

'Iron Mike' was a professional boxer from 1985 to 2005. During that time, he was one of the most famous sportsmen on the planet. His quick rise saw him become champion at just 20 years of age, with a knockout over Trevor Berbick.

Following that victory, he quickly became the Unified Heavyweight Champion with a win over Michael Spinks.

Although not all of Mike Tyson's fight purses are known, several of them are available. Thanks to the data that has been released, fans are able to estimate that the former heavyweight champion made $430 million in his boxing career.

Including out-of-the-ring paydays, the 56-year-old likely made much more. In terms of averages, Tyson pocketed $7.5 million a fight in his boxing career. In terms of his biggest payday, the heavyweight champion made his biggest purses from showdowns with Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, Evander Holyfield, Michael Spinks and Peter McNeely.

What is Mike Tyson's biggest fight purse?

Mike Tyson's biggest fight purse came in a 2002 showdown with Lennox Lewis.

By 2002, 'Iron Mike' had seen better days. Although the former heavyweight champion hadn't lost in six years, he was clearly slowing down in the ring. Furthermore, he hadn't beaten many fighters of note since his last defeat to Evander Holyfield in 1996.

Despite that, the former champion was given a title shot against WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titleholder, Lennox Lewis. The matchup between Tyson and the British star had been a dream fight for years at that point and it was finally made official for June 8 of 2002.

In the showdown at The Pyramid in Tennessee, Lewis easily dominated the past-his-prime Tyson and won by an eighth-round knockout. While the defeat likely had to be disappointing for the former champion, he had already won by the time he stepped into the ring.

Mike Tyson's official fight purse was $17 million. However, given that he made pay-per-view points, and that the bout was one of the biggest of all time, he reportedly made $103 million when all was said and done. Adjusted for inflation, that payday would be $148 million today. Not a bad payday for the heavyweight legend.

Since retiring in 2005, he's continued to bag big pay checks for out-of-the-ring endeavors, making a luxurious living for himself.

