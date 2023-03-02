Mike Tyson illness: What nervous conditions does the boxer have?

Mike Tyson is one of the biggest stars to have come out of the world of boxing. In his prime, he was arguably the scariest opponent one could face. However, with old age, he has been facing some health issues.

The legendary boxer suffers from a nervous condition called sciatica. The condition was first brought to light after a picture of him in a wheelchair at Miami International Airport surfaced online back in 2022.

The disease affects the body's sciatic nerves and causes pain in the lower back, hips, and legs. Due to this, 'Iron Mike' uses a walking stick at times.

After images of him in a wheelchair went viral, Mike Tyson spoke about his condition and revealed that it is the only health issue that he suffers from. While there are many ways to treat sciatica, Tyson seems to be a fan of using medical marijuana. 'Iron Mike' has always spoken highly of the drug and its medical benefits. Moreover, he has his own cannabis brand as well.

Mike Tyson was at the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight

Stars from all around the world gathered this past weekend to watch the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight. The event took place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, and was attended by boxers Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Devin Haney, Derek Chisora, and soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. Mike Tyson was also there to witness the fight card.

The event hosted a number of fights, with Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury being the headliner. Moreover, there was a world championship on the line as Badou Jack took on Ilunga Makabu for the WBC Cruiserweight Title.

Going into the fight, Badou Jack was a considerable underdog. However, he proved the odds wrong as he scored a TKO win over Makabu.

In the main event, Tommy Fury and Jake Paul put on a show for the fans in a closely contested eight-round fight. In the end, 'TNT' managed to edge 'The Problem Child' in a split decision and handed Paul his first defeat as a pro-boxer.

