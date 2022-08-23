Ukrainian Army defense reflects Mike Tyson mentality to boast their new achievements at war

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry recently channeled its inner Mike Tyson. They boasted of their latest achievements on social media in the ongoing war against Russia.

In a Twitter post, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shared an infographic itemizing Russia's total combat losses in the war. The post was accompanied by a quote from ‘Iron Mike’, that said:

“Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, 2022 in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. The invasion caused Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II with a reported 6.7 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

The invasion has received widespread international condemnation. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution condemning the invasion and have demanded a full withdrawal from Russian forces.

What is Mike Tyson’s stand on ongoing Russia-Ukraine war?

Mike Tyson recently made a controversial remark regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. In an interview with radio host Alex Jones, the legendary boxer compared the conflict to a hawk's hunt for an alder:

"I'm going to look at it like this. People aren't going to like this. Sometimes I see a hawk and it grabs a robin. And I can stop him from killing that bird but once I stop him from killing that bird, he dies, his baby dies, who am I saving, how am I right?"

Tyson made the remark as he dismissed Jones' suggestion for him to mediate and broker peace between the two warring nations.

But instead of trying to use his influence to talk peace, Tyson still thinks about the 'survival of the fittest' concept. For him, Ukraine is the weaker country, and there's nothing he can do to prevent the chaos from of war.

Jones agreed with the boxer's philosophy and praised him for thinking several steps ahead.

Check out Iron Mike's take on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:

Later on, Tyson made it clear that he was siding with the Ukrainians. In a short video posted by the Boxing Federation of Ukraine on Instagram, the former heavyweight champion said:

“This is Mike Tyson. Ukrainian people, I’m with you.”

