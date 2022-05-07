"I would try to slam him" - NFL stars gives their honest opinion on Canelo Alvarez

DAZN recently shared a video on their Facebook of the 2022 NFL draft class and their thoughts on Canelo Alvarez. Many appreciated the Mexican admitting that he is a great and tactical fighter. Let's go through some of their thoughts.

Kyle Hamilton of the Baltimore Ravens said:

"I think he's very tactical. I appreciate him for kind of teaching Ryan Garcia his ways and being a mentor to him."

George Karlaftis of the Kansas City Chiefs also had compliments for the Mexican boxer. When asked how he thought Canelo's fight with Dmitry Bivol would go on Saturday, he said:

"I'd say he's probably going to win."

The athletes were then asked if there was anyone on their team that could go pound-for-pound with Canelo. Only Jameson Williams from the Detroit Lions and Malik Willis of the Tennessee Titans had the confidence to say they'd give him a shot.

Williams playfully boasted:

"I ain't losing no fight, man."

Willis had a different perspective on how he might be able to handle Canelo, though and jokingly said:

"Street rules, probably not ring rules. He'll beat me, but I'll try to slam him or put them paws on him."

All of the draft picks of 2022 said they were certain to tune in on Saturday night to watch Canelo.

Watch the full video here.

Canelo Alvarez v. Dmitry Bivol

On Saturday night, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol will square off in the ring at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They will fight for the light heavyweight title.

Canelo is moving up in weight to meet Bivol, but has little worries about how the weight, height, and reach might affect the fight. In fact, Alvarez is already thinking about his next fight, against someone even bigger than Bivol: Oleksandr Usyk.

Canelo has made it known that he wants a superfight with the heavyweight champion. When asked why by ESPN, he had this to say:

"I like it. Why not? I'll fight everyone."

Canelo Alvarez has claimed titles at 154, 160, 168, and 175, but a jump to 201 to fight Usyk would be unprecidented.

However, before that can happen, he must focus his attention on Dmitry Bivol, a boxer who has the capabilities of detrailing his pathway to greatness.

