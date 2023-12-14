"$250,000,000 in PPV in 3 years" - Jake Paul discusses why he finds boxing motivating beyond financial incentives

Jake Paul recently opened up about his motivation in boxing beyond the financial incentives that have clearly been lucrative for him during his career so far.

'The Problem Child' has been a target of many MMA fighters including Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz due to the money that could be earned fighting him. While speaking to journalist Dan Rafael, the YouTuber-turned-boxer revealed that he is motivated to continue his development as a professional boxer rather than focusing primarily on finances.

Paul mentioned that he isn't worried about how much money he is earning for his bout as he wants to take a traditional path toward a world championship fight. He alluded to his finances for his upcoming bout against Andre August and noted that he is unaware of how much he will be earning for the fight, saying:

"I've grossed, you know, $250,000,000 in PPV in 3 years and it's just not about the business. I have, you know, money coming in so many other ways and so many businesses that it's just like, 'Yo, we don't need to do that.' Sure, it's great but I'm truly focused on the sport of boxing and my skill set." [7:22 - 7:47]

It will be interesting to see how Jake Paul performs in his bout against boxer Andre August this Friday and whether he will showcase any improvements he has made since his bout against Nate Diaz.

Check out the full interview below:

What is Andre August's pro boxing record compared to Jake Paul?

Jake Paul will be returning to the ring against another professional boxer as he takes on Andre August this Friday.

Both fighters are similar in terms of their experience, with Paul being 7-1 with four wins via KO/TKO and August being 10-1 with five wins via KO/TKO. August will come into the fight riding a five-fight winning streak, with four consecutive wins coming via unanimous decision

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' is coming off his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz, which saw him bounce back from his lone career loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year.

