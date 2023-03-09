7 boxers among richest athletes of all time, Floyd Mayweather at No.8 with $1.11B

Floyd Mayweather is the eighth highest-paid athlete ever, but there are a few big boxers who have also made the cut.

'Money' is named exactly that for a reason. While he was undefeated in his professional boxing career, the boxer was also undefeated at breaking the bank. Mayweather famously pulled down over 100 million dollars to face Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao.

In a recent list published by Sportico, it compiled the 50 highest-paid athletes of all time. The top of the list predictably features names such as Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Lebron James, and more. Due to the nature of combat sports, there are not as many boxers and MMA fighters on the list.

However, Floyd Mayweather was the highest-ranked boxer in eighth place, having made over a billion dollars. Mike Tyson follows the undefeated boxer at 16th place, having been paid 455 million dollars in his boxing career.

Following 'Iron Mike' is the great Manny Pacquiao. Sitting in 21st place, 'PacMan' made 560 million dollars. Following Pacquiao are a few retired greats, including George Foreman, Oscar De La Hoya, and Evander Holyfield.

Lastly, there's Canelo Alvarez in 48th place. The only active boxer on the list has been paid out 460 million dollars in his career, and will likely only continue to attain more wealth.

Floyd Mayweather confirms five exhibition fights for 2023

While Floyd Mayweather is a retired professional boxer, he's still competing in exhibition matchups.

Following a knockout win over Conor McGregor in 2017, 'Money' called it quits. Despite teasing otherwise, Mayweather has stayed retired, and he plans to never compete in a professional fight again. However, he is still competing.

Since 2017, the undefeated boxer has decided to compete in exhibition matchups. For those unaware, they are more akin to a sparring session than a full-blown fight. While there was a lot of excitement in Mayweather's initial exhibitions, it seems the luster has been lost.

Floyd Mayweather recently traveled to the U.K. for the first time to face Aaron Chalmers. Predictably, 'Money' dominated, but the fight itself didn't make headlines. Instead, the lack of a crowd and screenshots of an empty building during the event went viral.

However, the legend is undeterred. Recently, Floyd Mayweather announced his plans to continue doing exhibition matchups. Furthermore, he's planning on becoming even more active in the scene.

On social media, the legend stated his plans to fight in five exhibitions this year in five different countries.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will be having five more exhibition fights in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and the USA before the end of this year: "If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing." Floyd Mayweather has announced that he will be having five more exhibition fights in South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and the USA before the end of this year: "If any of these exhibitions don't happen, I still get paid. I'm the most active hustler in boxing." https://t.co/8obeuVhMg8

Poll : 0 votes