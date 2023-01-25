Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder recently gave his thoughts on a potential undisputed heavyweight championship match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

The superfight is currently being worked upon as both parties are trying to finalize a deal for the fight. While the bout is yet to be made official, it looks like the boxing world can't stop talking about it.

Speaking about the same during an interview with ES News, Deontay Wilder gave his thoughts on the matchup. Interestingly, it looks like Wilder isn't too sure who's going to win the fight. However, he offered a rather controversial opinion and suggested that the fighter who's going to cheat the hardest will be victorious:

"I don't know. That's a 50/50 fight. Depends on who's gonna cheat the hardest. That's what it is, it depends on who's gonna cheat the hardest."

Watch the interview below:

Deontay Wilder opens up about a potential matchup against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder was last seen in action against Robert Helenius back in October last year. it was his first bout after suffering back-to-back losses at the hands of Tyson Fury, and 'The Bronze Bomber' showed up big time by knocking his opponent out in the first round.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Deontay Wilder's future. While at one point it was suggested that he might face Anthony Joshua next, the WBC then proceeded to order a bout between him and Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury.

During the same interview with ES News, Wilder spoke about a potential fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. He heaped praise on the former heavyweight champion and claimed that the Mexican is a good fighter.

While suggesting that the fight is currently in the negotiation stage, 'The Bronze Bomber' said:

"Andy's a good fighter, I like his speed, his willingness, and his bravery. But this man doesn't have enough for me... I am that man. That's why they fear me… We're just looking for location right now. Got a lot of meetings. It's coming. I wanna fight Andy, I hope he wants to fight me."

Watch the interview below:

