Deontay Wilder is hopeful that his clash with Andy Ruiz Jr. will be finalized in the coming months.

'The Bronze Bomber' has been out of action since his knockout victory over Robert Helenius last October on Fox Sports pay-per-view. The win was a massive one for the former champion as he came off back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.

b0xingfan @b0xingfan Deontay Wilder KO1 Robert Helenius Deontay Wilder KO1 Robert Helenius https://t.co/8uudbedoGt

Following the victory over 'The Nordic Nightmare', the former WBC Heavyweight Champion was ordered to face Andy Ruiz Jr. next. Furthermore, the WBC stated that the winner of the heavyweight matchup will face 'The Gypsy King' next.

While that fight order from the WBC excited fans, there's been no update since that initial announcement months ago. Luckily, Deontay Wilder gave an update on the fight in a recent interview with ESNews.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside The WBC has ordered Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's heavyweight title. The WBC has ordered Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. to determine the next mandatory challenger for Tyson Fury's heavyweight title. https://t.co/Zd9Ys4pm5I

The American revealed that talks are currently ongoing and that, right now, determining a fight location is a priority.

In the interview with ESNews, Deontay Wilder stated:

"Andy's a good fighter, I like his speed, his willingness, and his bravery. But this man doesn't have enough for me... I am that man. That's why they fear me… We're just looking for location right now. Got a lot of meetings. It's coming. I wanna fight Andy, I hope he wants to fight me."

See his comments in the video below:

Deontay Wilder slams Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder is tired of discussing Anthony Joshua.

'The Bronze Bomber' and 'AJ' are widely regarded as two of the greatest heavyweights walking the planet today.

Despite years of talks, they have yet to fight each other. Following Wilder's most recent knockout win over Robert Helenius, rumors arose that he might face Joshua next.

A fight between them would make sense at the moment, especially given that neither holds a title and both of them are trying to get into Championship contention. However, Wilder has doubts that he will fight Anthony Joshua next, or ever.

In an interview with ESNews, the former WBC champion stated:

"Joshua don't wanna fight me, it's plain and clear. I don't know why people keep asking about that… Everybody should've known when the $50m was offered and he didn't take it. Even moving forwards, Joshua don't want to fight."

Poll : 0 votes