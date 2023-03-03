Tommy Fury made his first TV appearance on Good Morning Britain after being a part of a blockbuster main event fight against Jake Paul last weekend.

‘TNT’ was on the British morning show to talk about the fight, how good it feels to have this victory, his new baby daughter and also the pre-fight bet that the two fighters agreed to beforehand:

“At the end of the day, we were live on television and we shook hands, take that as how you want to take it, We’re old-fashioned guys, so a handshake means everything to us, but let’s see if he honors it or not. A handshake is as good as a contract to us.”

The British fighter was referring to the ’all or nothing' bet that Paul offered him during a pre-fight conference. Explaining the stipulations, he said:

“Since you’re so confident, I think we make a deal. If you win, I’ll pay you double what I’m paying you already. But if I win, I take everything I’m paying you. Deal or no deal? Since you’re so confident."

Watch Tommy Fury's appearance on Good Morning Britain below:

Tommy Fury appeared to have brushed off the remarks, but his father John Fury was quick to agree to the deal and the two cruiserweight fighters did shake hands on it shortly after.

However, in the second face-to-face between the American and the Brit, Jake Paul offered a contract to the former Love Island star and was told that it would be signed after Fury's legal team had a look at it. There have been no reports that the contract to enforce the bet was signed.

Check out the pre-fight press conference clip below:

Tommy Fury's father urges Jake Paul to honor handshake agreement despite not signing contract

John Fury took to Twitter to call out Jake Paul regarding the bet that Tommy Fury agreed to during the pre-fight press conference.

The Fury patriarch posted two videos to social media urging 'The Problem Child' to honor his end of the deal, despite there being no reports of Tommy Fury’s team signing the formal agreement document that Paul had given to the British cruiserweight during their face-to-face interview. John Fury said in the video:

“Jake Paul, moment of truth. Again I say it, you lost the fight, we had a deal in front of millions of people worldwide, I expect you to honor that deal, you owe us some money. Don’t come back at me with contracts and all that bull crap, I can’t read and write properly, I don’t understand that. We were over there to do a job, we done it and I’m sure you’ll be a great guy and honor what you’ve done, pay up."

The Hood @AsiaThehood



📽️ John Fury dad of Tommy Fury wants Jake Paul to "pay up" after his double or doesn’t bet with Tommy Fury…📽️ @GypsyJohnFury_ John Fury dad of Tommy Fury wants Jake Paul to "pay up" after his double or doesn’t bet with Tommy Fury…📽️ @GypsyJohnFury_ https://t.co/n8jnpLLdQr

Poll : 0 votes