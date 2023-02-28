WATCH: Tommy Fury returns home to Molly-Mae Hague after handing Jake Paul his first loss

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul finally entered the squared circle this past weekend in Saudi Arabia. Going into the fight, a lot was said as the two rivals traded insults over the course of the past two years.

Jake Paul even made things personal between the two by poking fun at Fury's partner, Molly-Mae Hague. 'The Problem Child' also referenced the couple's newborn daughter, Bambi.

However, 'TNT' had the last laugh after handing Paul his first career defeat. The fight itself turned out to be a lot closer than many expected. However, Fury managed to get a split decision victory and get the job done.

Following his win over Paul, 'TNT' was given a grand welcome by his partner Molly. In a series of Instagram stories, Hague showed Tommy Fury returning to their house. She decorated their house to welcome back the 23-year-old following his win over 'The Problem Child'. As Fury walked through the door, she emerged from behind the balloons to give Fury a warm welcome.

Take a look at the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @MollyMaeHague] Tommy Fury arriving home to Molly-Mae Hague today after beating Jake Paul…@MollyMaeHague] Tommy Fury arriving home to Molly-Mae Hague today after beating Jake Paul…[🎥 @MollyMaeHague] https://t.co/MkBe5ohNco

Tommy Fury dedicates win to his newborn daughter

'TNT' was visibly emotional following his win over Jake Paul this past weekend. Over the past two years, Fury has beared a lot of criticism for pulling out of the fight against Paul twice. He was often mocked and disregarded as a pro-boxer, however, with the intention of proving everyone wrong, the British boxer remained focused and continued to work hard.

Moreover, going into the fight against Jake Paul, many believed that Tommy Fury would crumble under pressure. But that wasn't the case as he marked the biggest win of his career so far. During a post-fight interview, 'TNT' dedicated his win over Paul to his newborn daughter, Bambi, and stated:

"The last two-and-a-half years I've had hell. I can't walk outside my house [without hearing] 'Jake Paul is going to beat you up'. 'Jake Paul is going to smash you'. 'You'll never box again'... My little girl was born three weeks ago. I left straight away back into training camp. I've not even spent any time with her. And this is for her tonight."

See his comments below:

